Morris County, NJ

Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 4/26/2022

insidernj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It’s time to take Morris County Democrats to the next level.” – Amalia Duarte announcing her candidacy for Morris County Democratic chair. The statewide cumulative COVID-19 count stands at 1,936,765 cases and 30,361...

www.insidernj.com

New Jersey 101.5

The best Greek restaurants in NJ, according to New Jerseyans

Greek cuisine is one of the healthiest and tastiest options we have in the Garden State. Every year we join our extended family and friends for "Greek Easter." Pete and Elena host every year in Summit and we eagerly await the event. From the lamb sausage to the Souvlaki and slow-roasted whole pig, it's a culinary experience.
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Complete N.J. girls mile run preview

WHEN: Thursday at 5:00 p.m. QUALIFIERS: Christina Allen, River Dell; Emma Zawatski, Freehold Township; Lily Oliver, Toms River South. JERSEY OUTLOOK: River Dell sophomore Christina Allen steers a trio of New Jersey qualifiers for the mile run. Allen is no stranger to the big stage as she won the 3,200 in her first NJSIAA Meet of Champions race last spring. She would take second in the 1,600 at the indoor M of Cs with a PR 4:53.39 and then run a 4:50.48 in the mile at New Balance Nationals the following week. Fellow sophomore in Freehold Township’s Emma Zawatski ran a 4:57.18 at Nike Indoor Nationals a week after a fourth-place finish at the M of Cs in the 1,600. Her indoor best in the 1,600 is a 4:54.07, clocked in a second-place showing at groups. Toms River South junior Lily Oliver is the other Garden State competitor and comes in with a mile PR of 4:56.69, which she ran indoors at the BU Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White Invitational. She has a PR 4:56.39 in the 1,600, a time hit at the indoor Adidas Track Nationals in March.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to shutter N.J. store after 24 years of business

One of New Jersey’s Barnes & Noble stores is closing. Barnes & Noble in Clark, located at 1180 Raritan Rd., will shutter June 19, the bookstore announced Wednesday night in an Instagram post. “Unfortunately, the landlord has opted not to renew our lease,”. . “It has truly been our...
CLARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Christie wants N.J. Supreme Court to order new map

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is calling for a new congressional map after learning that a Princeton University professor who played a key role advising the tiebreaker is under investigation for research misconduct and creating a toxic work environment. “New Jersey’s congressional map is a Democratic gerrymander inspired and...
PRINCETON, NJ

