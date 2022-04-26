ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Andrew Garfield speaks on his LDS detective role in ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’

By Trevor Smith, Cali Jackson
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SaCOL_0fKSoRpP00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Andrew Garfield is starring in “Under the Banner of Heaven,” which was released on FX on April 25, 2022.

Garfield plays a fictional young detective named Jeb Pyre, who is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, investigating the 1984 Lafferty murders of Brenda and Erica Lafferty. The murderers, Ron and Don Lafferty, had connections to Mormon fundamentalism, which put the murders in the center of the national spotlight.

Andrew Garfield attended a red-carpet premiere event for “Under the Banner of Heaven” right here in Salt Lake City at the Broadway Centre Cinemas. ABC4 was able to ask him some questions about his role in the miniseries

Afghan female special forces soldier fought alongside U.S. resettles in Utah

The actor speaks positively about Utah, referencing an early research trip he did in preparation for the role.

“I had some really great hangouts with members of the LDS church, ex-members of the church, future ex-members of the church, and detectives who are also members of the church. What really stood out for me was the kind of diversity of people who have a connection to this faith,” Garfield explained.

Garfield mentioned specifically that he enjoyed the “warmth and good-heartedness” that he felt associating with Utahns in general.

Garfield continues by saying that he “understands the discomfort” that Utahn and LDS viewers might have when watching the series. In response to this discomfort, Garfield said, “I think our job as storytellers is to tell stories that illuminate parts of our culture that were previously not illuminated. I would hope for openness, and an open dialogue about the subject matter of the film.”

He concluded by saying that “the pursuit of the truth is always a good thing, even if it’s deeply uncomfortable.”

CLOSER LOOK: Controversy arising for Andrew Garfield’s new show

Garfield has gone on the record in interviews with reporters from outside ABC4 saying this role was particularly challenging, but not necessarily in a bad way. Garfield has a dedicated fan following. He is beloved as one of three primary actors who have portrayed Spider-Man along with Toby McGuire and Tom Holland.

Garfield is no stranger to playing religious characters, such as his role as Seventh-day Adventist Desmond Doss in Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge. Garfield also had a lead role as a deeply religious character in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Garfield is also no stranger to narratives centered on religious conflict. He co-starred with Adam Driver as 17th-century Portuguese Jesuit missionaries sent to Japan in Martin Scorsese’s “Silence” in 2016.

In many ways, Garfield’s acting resume makes him an obvious choice for his role as Det. Pyre, who is depicted as being emotionally and spiritually distraught by the darkness of the Lafferty murders in “Under the Banner of Heaven.” ABC4 has already written about how some elements of the television series are already being criticized over claims of insensitive representation of the LDS faith.

UTAH GEM: This SLC movie theater is bringing people back to the big screen

The series is based on a book by Jon Krakauer under the same name. When released in 2003, NYT book critic Robert Wright praised the book’s nuance when discussing the LDS church and Mormon fundamentalism, both of which are related to the Lafferty murders. Wright wrote how the book demonstrates that “most religions have odes to violence in their scriptural past. The question is what makes some people more inclined than others to latch onto these passages.”

In reference to the book, Garfield says his first exposure to the LDS faith and Mormon fundamentalism was through Krakauer’s book which he “loves.”

The miniseries will be available for streaming on Hulu on April 28, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Andrew Garfield taking a break from acting

(ABC4) – Actor Andrew Garfield has been working nonstop in the past couple of years starring in films such as the “Spider-Man” series, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” The Netflix musical “Tick, Tick…Boom!” and now the Hulu limited series “Under the Banner of Heaven.” Garfield recently spoke with Variety saying “I’m going to rest for […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Deseret News

The marriage advice a Latter-day Saint apostle shared with CBS News in the Washington D.C. Temple

For the first time in 48 years, the doors of the Washington D.C. Temple will open to the general public for six weeks beginning on April 28. Elder David A. Bednar gave CBS News Sunday Morning’s Ed O’Keefe and the network’s cameras an exclusive preview of the renovated temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The news magazine aired a five-minute segment on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Doss
Person
Jon Krakauer
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Martin Scorsese
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Mike Myers unveils 8 new 'Pentaverate' characters

April 28 (UPI) -- Netflix unveiled eight new characters Mike Myers is portraying in his new original series The Pentaverate on Thursday. Myers created the half-hour comedy, which premieres May 5. Ken Scarborough is the protagonist, a Canadian journalist who goes undercover to infiltrate the secret society The Pentaverate. Anthony...
TV SERIES
ABC4

ABC4

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy