19 Tweets From People Who Have Lived The Hilarity That's Growing Up Puerto Rican

Whether you're partially or fully Puerto Rican, you know our people are a proud people.
giphy.com Honestly, who can blame us? What's there not to love about people from a beautiful place with a rich culture who love to eat good food and have a good time?
giphy.com And if you're actually from the island? Bro.
giphy.com Here are some tweets about the joys and wonders of growing up a loud, proud boricua. 1. You don't really have a say in when you get to leave your Puerto Rican household, especially if you're religious.
#growinguppuertorican and living in a Christian household means no matter how old you are... until you move out you living under your parents rules
@Derick_4life 11:29 PM - 11 May 2018 2. And even if you do move out, you're always self-conscious about being on time because running on Latino time is an endless struggle.
FORTY MINUTES EARLY TO AN AUDITION BECAUSE GROWING UP PUERTO RICAN CONDITIONED ME TO REALIZE I AM INCLINED TO BE CHRONICALLY LATE.
@gaybonez 02:30 PM - 24 Oct 2019 3. Puerto Rican babies smell the best.
Growing up Puerto Rican checkkkk 😂😫 if ykyk!!
@Anitzaxm 01:13 PM - 25 Feb 2021 4. They get introduced to caffeine kind of early, though.
Just had a cup of Bustelo, and now going to bed. This is what happens when your Grandma gave you coffee in a bottle as a kid. No effect! 😂😂 #growinguppuertorican
@LaLatinaLoquita 03:30 AM - 09 May 2019 5. Like really, really young. And it changes your relationship with caffeine para siempre.
Growing up Puerto Rican... you had cafe con leche in your bottles so now coffee doesnt wake u up it puts u to sleep
@DaddysGirlEST92 05:09 AM - 26 Mar 2018 6. Your mom might get a little ~extra~ about cleaning.
Growing up Puerto Rican too. This SOOO TRUEEEEE 😩😩 lmao. https://t.co/DJUu9cHRiU
@tiffany_crz 01:04 AM - 27 Jul 2018 7. And that's because cleaning was an early morning (or late night) affair, and everyone was expected to participate.
eight year old me waking up to old salsa music knowing the rest of my day will be spent cleaning #GrowingUpPuertoRican
@baraksbutler 05:12 AM - 04 Apr 2020 8. Who doesn't perk up at the thought of Adobo honestly?
One of the pains about growing up Puerto Rican is seeing the word Adobe constantly and getting excited cause you think it says Adobo, then get immediately disappointed
@JGonzo233 06:34 PM - 19 Oct 2020 9. Puerto Rican snacks are next level, iykyk.
Growing up Puerto Rican be like 🇵🇷
@joslatton29 02:21 AM - 03 Dec 2018 10. The beverage selection was not to be slept on either.
#GrowingUpPuertoRican 🇵🇷 - Drinking this and pretending it was beer
@mjulio777pr 12:54 AM - 23 Feb 2017 11. You couldn't always get what you wanted, but you were always fed.
Growing up Puerto Rican 😩
@MsSmartie2u 12:51 AM - 15 Dec 2019 12. That accent makes the most regular statements sound like something special.
#GrowingupPuertoRican thinking “Raitru” was a real word. But learning its actually slang for “right, true”
@katmtms 05:45 AM - 27 Dec 2021 13. "Te calmas or te calmo" was all you needed to hear to quit playing, and a chancla was the nonverbal communication of that.
#facts #growingupPuertoRican https://t.co/v8Tso4mGhk
@GabbaghoulieGat 11:58 PM - 24 Sep 2021 14. You know you're taking an L the second you hand that birthday card over.
#GrowingUpPuertorican When you get birthday money and your parents say "yo te lo guardo" and you never see it again 😌
@JaydenRivera21 03:10 PM - 12 Nov 2018 15. Your mom or abuela always knew what was going down on the block.
@stxngx #growinguppuertorican
@lilmendoza93 07:41 AM - 10 Jan 2021 16. Families' parties were the realest, and the hits kept on coming.
#GrowingUpPuertoRican was showing up to any family parties and hearing these two songs every single time.
@TheGelicopter 01:25 AM - 02 Jan 2020 17. You show up because you know it's about to be that kind of night, even if you don't know what you're showing up for.
#GrowingUpPuertoRican ir a cumpleaños y no saber quien cumple, solo por la comida
@Jennifertreyes_ 07:44 PM - 23 Jun 2018 18. Puerto Ricans know how to innovate and improvise.
#tothisday #puertoticanfacts #growinguppuertorican #poorrican #boricua #goyaforlife
@nazariomaisonet 05:13 AM - 05 Feb 2019 19. And we never, ever turn down a reason to celebrate being Puerto Rican.
Celebrating National 56th Annual Puerto Rican Day Parade with my #dog Bogie wearing outfit with pride @eyewitnessnyc
@AnthonyRubio01 03:06 PM - 09 Jun 2013 What was your favorite part of growing up Puerto Rican? Celebrate the greatness in the comments below!
