If I Had One Wish, It Would Be For These 19 Technologies From These TV Show And Movies To Be A Real Thing
Movies and television shows are fantasy fuelers that can make you hopeful and imaginative about the future.
1. Spy Kids — MicrowaveDimension Films
Every household needs a microwave that instantaneously converts a microwavable dinner into an actual already done meal that is fresh from the drive-thru like in Spy Kids.
2. Clueless — Cher's ClosetParamount Pictures
Despite Clueless being a 1990's film, the computer program not only matched Cher's (Alicia Silverstone) outfits, but then virtually dressed her so she could see how she'd look in it before wearing was lightyears in the future. Even today there isn't an app or desktop program that is exactly like Cher's Closet from Clueless. When this technology becomes a reality, because I'm praying that it will, every fashionista's get ready time will be cut by 50%.
3. The Jetsons, Back to the Future — Flying CarsUniversal Pictures
We have cars that are powered by electricity, now it's time for Elon Musk to begin crafting cars that are able to fly in the air.
4. Star Trek — TeleportersParamount Global
Many have an issue with arriving somewhere on time. Once they're teleporters like the ones in Star Trek we won't have to worry about being late ever again.
5. Phil of the Future — Spray Food CanDisney
Some foodies love to eat, but not necessarily love to cook. That's why society needs the spray food can from Phil of the Future. Cooking would be so much more convenient if this would just come to fruition.
6. Back to the Future — Hover BoardsUniversal Pictures
Yes, hoverboards do exist now, but they don't elevate off the ground like in Back to the Future. That's the type of hoverboards we actually should have nowadays. We're actually past due on the floating hoverboards since technically they were supposed to happen in 2015, the futuristic year mentioned in Back to the Future.
7. Passengers — Hypersleep Pods
8. Dr. Who — TARDISBBC/Universal Pictures
Dr. Who's TARDIS is a time travel machine that every sci-fi enthusiast is manifesting into reality. It would be so badass for TARDIS to exist because it would enable us to experience different time periods in the blink of an eye.
9. Futurama — What-If Machine
10. Meet the Robinsons — Memory ScannerDisney
The memory scanner from Meet the Robinsons will transform therapy sessions, and enable psychologists to quickly access your repressed memories. This is also good for people that are just forgetful and need help recollecting certain memories.
11. Click — Universal RemoteColumbia Pictures
I would literally give anything to possess a remote that allowed me to pause, fast-forward and rewind my life like the universal remote from Click has the power to do.
12. Star Wars — Light Sabers
13. Phil of the Future — Replicator
14. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind — Memory EraserFocus Features
There are somethings we all wish we couldn't remember, and if there was an actual memory eraser like in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind that would be possible. Hopefully that is going to be possible. Soon.
15. Inception — PASIV Device
16. Star Wars — Speeder Bike20th Century Fox
Let's make the speeder bike from Star Wars an actuality, please.
17. Phil of The Future — Instamorph
18. Iron Man — J.A.R.V.I.SParamount Pictures
Iron Man's J.A.R.V.I.S puts a new meaning to personal assistant. This A.I. technology presented in Iron Man would take the business and government world by storm if it were to be realized.
19. Star Wars — Holodeck20th Century Fox
Star Wars takes virtual reality to the next level with Holodeck. While we can explore the virtual world now with current technologies, it's nothing compared to the ultra-realistic virtual reality experience that could be enjoyed with the Holodeck. The Holodeck allows you to play out any fantasy you want in a super-realistic virtual setting. That's what virtual reality needs to evolve into, to if it can.
