ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Candidates for U.S. Congress squared off at William Jessup University on Friday, but this race comes with a twist: it’s a newly-designed district with at least one familiar face in the mix and one who was notably absent. Democrats Dr. Kermit Jones and David Peterson along with Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones, who is running as a Republican, told the crowd what they would do if elected to Congress. Assemblyman Kevin Kiley is also running and was invited but did not attend. Congressional district lines have been re-drawn this year. As a result, there is no incumbent running. The 3rd district...

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO