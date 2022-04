MASON CITY, Iowa - For those who may not have much, food assistance is vital. A big donation will help get milk to children who need the nourishment. As part of the 'Giving Cow' program, Kemps is donating close to 14,000 'Giving Cow' pouches of milk to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. All of these 8 oz. pouches are shelf stable, which means they can last much longer than the typical 20 days for a standard gallon of milk.

