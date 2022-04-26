ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Police Look For Driver Who Hit, Killed Pedestrian

By Jason Rima
KTTS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are looking for the driver of an SUV...

www.ktts.com

