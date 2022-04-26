SCPS Non-Credit Programs at Manhattan College

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explore new possibilities with learning opportunities that support your personal growth, career preparation, and professional development. Manhattan College's non-credit programs promote lifelong learning through a wide selection of courses, workshops, and lectures. Advance your...

Lawsuit alleges university targeted Black, female students, trapped them in debt

The National Student Defense Network claims Walden University misrepresented its fees and graduation requirements. A new lawsuit alleges that Walden University, an online, for-profit institution, engaged in “reverse redlining,” targeting minority communities and misrepresenting their fees and the credits required for graduation. According to a new report from...
Nudging Healthcare Students Through a Pandemic

A summer nudge campaign improved re-enrollment for community college healthcare students, with larger gains for Black and male students. Nudging motivated healthcare students who had left college near the beginning of the pandemic to return to college within the year. Evidence-based nudges grounded in students’ values and motives are an...
Cancel culture is real in higher education. But its degree does vary significantly

University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth Professor Lucas Mann recently argued in a piece for Slate that he has “never seen classrooms like mine in the pages of the Times” and notes that he sees students struggling with finding their voices and certainly not out of “some sense of political fear and self-silencing.” Mann’s experience as a professor at a regional school in southern Massachusetts and not an elite, national research university is one where his “students work really hard to make others feel welcome because they’re going through the same process. They are, by and large, far gentler with one another’s ideas than their own.” In short, Mann is suggesting that the press and national zeitgeist is focused on a few dozen elite schools which enroll a few hundred-thousand students and not the millions who are enrolled elsewhere in over 5,000 other colleges and universities.
Summer Jobs for Psychology Majors

Getting an internship this summer tied to your future interests can have many benefits. If you can't find the perfect job or internship, you may be able to get a valuable volunteer experience. Summer flies by, so act quickly. The spring semester will end at many colleges and universities in...
