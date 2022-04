A man was killed when the vehicle he was driving at a high rate of speed on Bancroft Street in central Toledo crashed into several parked cars. Ronald Garret, Jr., 49, of the 3600 block of Dean Street in Toledo, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Toledo police, at approximately 3:15 a.m. Wednesday Mr. Garret was traveling east on Bancroft Street when his car veered to the left and hit two parked cars in the 400 block then spun down the road more than 200 feet. Mr. Garret was the only occupant in the car and was ejected from the vehicle.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO