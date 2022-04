Cate Blanchett has opened up about her relationship with her four children and how “disinterested” they are in her career, which she doesn’t have a problem with.The 52-year-old actor discussed how much her children know about her professional success and fame during a recent interview with Page Six, while at Lincoln Center’s Alice Trudy Hall, where she received the organisation’s 47th Chaplin Award.“They have no idea, no idea,” she said.Blanchett and her husband Andrew Upton share four children together, Dashiell, 20, Roman, 18, Ignatius, 14, and Edith, seven.According to the Don’t Look Up star, when she told her children that...

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO