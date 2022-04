It’s happened before – Carson City voters have elected candidates to office in the primary. And this year, it may happen again. All races with one candidate or more than two candidates will be on the June 14, primary ballot, with early voting starting May 28. City assessor, district attorney, sheriff and treasurer will be finalized in the primary as only one candidate is running for each office.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO