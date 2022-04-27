ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Martin Lewis says savers should ‘probably ditch’ cash ISAs

By Tom Batchelor
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KOg0_0fKRDOJi00

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has encouraged savers to “ditch” cash ISAs , saying for most there was now “no benefit” in using them.

He said cash ISAs had worse interest rates than standard savings accounts and that for many people moving their cash now made sense.

“I know for years many had it drilled into them (often by me) that cash ISAs were nicer – but now people need deprogramming and pushed to just focus on the highest interest rates which come from top normal savings,” Mr Lewis said.

“Be brave, ditch the cash ISA and earn more.”

The money expert said this was because since 2016, when the Personal Savings Allowance (PSA) launched, basic rate taxpayers can earn up to £1,000 interest each year from savings without paying any tax, with interest above that sum taxed at 20 per cent.

Those in the 40 per cent tax bracket are able to earn up to £500 a year, with any interest earned on top of that taxed at 40 per cent, while those in the top tax bracket see all their interest taxed at 45 per cent.

As a result, Mr Lewis said “you'd need nearly seventy grand saved to generate £1,000 interest. Which is why the vast majority of people – over 19 in 20 – don't pay tax on savings interest anymore”.

With that in mind, Mr Lewis said the better bet was to use a savings accounts which typically offers better interest rates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=453mmT_0fKRDOJi00

“For MOST, there's no benefit of saving in a cash ISA – so you simply should focus on getting the highest interest rate,” he wrote on his money saving blog .

He added that the primary reasons for retaining a cash ISA were if someone was close to reaching the threshold at which tax would be paid on savings, or if instant access to the savings pot was needed, as withdrawals tend to be straightforward from fixed cash ISAs.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

When Should I Claim Social Security If I Have a Large Nest Egg?

Having a lot of money in savings gives you more options for filing benefits. You might choose to take your money early and enjoy it, or grow your benefits into a larger sum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Motley Fool

The Best Reason to Take Social Security Long Before Age 70

Your breakeven age is only part of what you should consider when deciding when to collect your Social Security benefit. How you will spend that money -- and how much you'll enjoyment you'll get from it -- also matters. The decision on when to collect is made easier if you...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Martin Lewis says you should check your savings account as soon as possible

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has warned anyone with money in a savings account to “check it now” as they could be underpaid.The finance guru is helping people to get the most value for their savings in his latest newsletter as he tells his readers “don’t stand for it” if they find they are being underpaid. Top savings interest rates have now jumped to their highest levels since July 2019, according to the money saving expert.He said: “If you’ve not switched savings account in the last couple of years, you’re likely earning just 0.1% or less. Do check now.“Even...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why I'm Saving for Retirement in a Brokerage Account On Top of My 401(k)

Although 401(k)s offer many benefits, they're not perfect. Keeping some of my long-term savings in a regular brokerage account gives me more flexibility with my money. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

If You Inherited an IRA Recently, You Could Be in for a Mess

When Congress proposes a tax law that affects your retirement plan, should you take steps in anticipation of the change? Sometimes this can work against you. For example, thinking Congress would raise income taxes last year, some taxpayers sold stocks, hoping to pay taxes on their gains at the then current low rates. However, Congress did not raise taxes, and the stock market has since come off historical highs, generating losses in 2022. Trying to save on taxes, these individuals ended up paying taxes a year earlier on stocks valued at market highs. Their strategy failed.
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

Cash is No Longer Trash; See the Banks With High Rates

Cash was trash over the past 13 years, as miniscule interest rates kept investors away from the asset, pushing them largely to stocks. But now that the Federal Reserve has embarked on its program to raise interest rates, investors are starting to feel a little differently about cash. The Fed boosted rates by 25 basis points in March, and many investors expect to see hikes of at least 50 basis points in both May and June.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Claim Social Security at 62 -- and 1 Reason to Wait

You can begin claiming Social Security as early as age 62. If you file early, you'll receive reduced payments each month. However, there are a few good reasons to consider claiming at 62 despite the smaller checks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

The Independent

623K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy