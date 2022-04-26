ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge to consider allowing Lewiston murder suspect to testify in trial

 3 days ago

The judge overseeing a Lewiston murder trial will consider a defense motion to allow the suspect to testify during his upcoming trial. James Brashear is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of John Mast in the Rosauers parking lot in February 2021. The trial is set for July...

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspect in Spokane Valley murder arrested

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Authorities have made an arrest in a months-long murder investigation.  In early February, 34-year-old Joseph B. Quinn was shot and killed outside of the Village Square Apartments in Spokane Valley.  After weeks without identifying a suspect, detectives established probable cause to charge 29-year-old Shayne R. Galloway with first-degree murder. Authorities did not say how they identified...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boy, 17, convicted in deadly Lewiston shooting

LEWISTON, Idaho — Jurors in north-central Idaho convicted a 17-year-old boy of first-degree murder after about three hours of deliberation on Thursday. The Lewiston Tribune reports Demetri Ewing and his father Clyde Ewing were both charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 8, 2021, shooting death of Samuel Johns.
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Mother and son found fatally shot in Chelan, no other suspects believed involved

CHELAN, Wash. – A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
Big Country News

Two Incarcerated Inmates Facing Additional Charges of Rioting and Battery Following Incident at Idaho County Jail

GRANGEVILLE - On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, an incident in the Idaho County Jail resulted in additional charges being filed against two incarcerated inmates. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Chase Chandler and 28-year-old Quam Anderson were both charged with rioting in the jail and battery on another inmate.
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
