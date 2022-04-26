World Athletics Championships Coming to Oregon

The Oregon State baseball team has seized near-unanimous control of the No. 2 spot in the latest batch of college baseball national rankings. The Beavers on Monday landed No. 2 rankings in five of the six major college baseball polls, including the D1Baseball Top 25, the USA Today Coaches Poll, the Baseball America Top 25, the Perfect Game Top 25 and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Top 30. They are ranked fifth in the Collegiate Baseball Top 30.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO