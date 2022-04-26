World Athletics Championships Coming to Oregon

The Oregon State baseball team will enter the final week of April sitting in a familiar and desirable position:. Alone at the top of the Pac-12 Conference standings. The Beavers dismissed the Washington Huskies 7-1 Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium, earning their 10th consecutive victory in the series with a commanding three-game sweep in Corvallis.
No. 20 Oregon came into its series against Washington State on a six-game losing streak to play a series against Washington State.
The Ducks extended that to seven games in a row Friday, but they came out on the wrong end of their three-game series.
...
MISSOULA — McKenzie Johnston's first season of professional basketball ended with a shower of confetti this past weekend. The former Montana Lady Griz standout, who was born in Anaconda and grew up in Helena, helped lead her German team to a win in the DBBL Playoff Finale. Johnston dished out eight assists, scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds in helping Falcons Bad Homburg past ALBA Berlin Saturday, 93-66.
EUGENE – The first of five rivalry games begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday when No. 2 Oregon State plays Oregon in a non-conference baseball game at PK Park. The Ducks and Beavers play five times during the next 13 days. OSU and Oregon play non-conference games tonight and Tuesday, May 3 in Eugene, then play their Pac-12 series May 6-8 at Goss Stadium.
EUGENE — Throwers know when they unleash a monster throw. Hermiston’s Bailey Young knew when the shot put hit the 14-meter line Saturday, April 23, at the Oregon Relays at Hayward Field that she had broken the school record. Young opened the competition with a throw of 44-1...
EUGENE — It’s easy to label Justin Boyd as Oregon State’s star of the game Tuesday night, after the right fielder hit a two-run homer and robbed Oregon of a two-run shot in the No. 2 Beavers’ 4-2 win over the Ducks. Boyd stood out, no...
Central Catholic’s Kyeese Hollands produced wins in two field events at the Oregon Relays over the weekend. Lake Oswego’s Mia Brahe-Pedersen was also a double-winner at the event, held at Hayward Field. Hollands, a junior, won the discus throw and the javelin toss. Hollands finished first in the...
The Oregon State baseball team has seized near-unanimous control of the No. 2 spot in the latest batch of college baseball national rankings. The Beavers on Monday landed No. 2 rankings in five of the six major college baseball polls, including the D1Baseball Top 25, the USA Today Coaches Poll, the Baseball America Top 25, the Perfect Game Top 25 and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Top 30. They are ranked fifth in the Collegiate Baseball Top 30.
Tuesday marked the first of five matchups in the span of two weeks between No. 25 Oregon and No. 2 Oregon State. Both teams have ambitions of hosting a regional and making a deep run into the postseason, and both are very much in the mix to finish atop the Pac-12 standings.
Baker’s tennis teams had overwhelming success in singles and doubles against La Grande on Monday, April 25, at the Ash Grove courts in Baker City. Baker lost only one match against the Tigers. In boys singles, Baker’s Danny Cunningham and Caleb Hills both won in straight sets without dropping...
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- As the ink dried on Bailey Holt's National Letter of Intent, the Crater senior made school history: the first female wrestler to sign to continue wrestling at the collegiate level. Holt won't be going far either. She's set to join the nationally-ranked Southern Oregon University womens...
HERMISTON — Several local athletes placed Friday through Sunday, April 22-24, at the Oregon Wrestling Association Freestyle and Greco-Roman State Tournament at the Jackson County Expo Center in Central Point. Aiden Larson, a seventh grader at Sandstone Middle School, won the freestyle and Greco titles in the 14U 114-pound...
Tanner John shot in the 70’s both rounds and Evan Thompson also finished in the Top 10 to spearhead Bartlesville High’s varsity boys golf team Monday in their invitational at Adams Golf Course. The Bruins turned in a team score of 666 (338-328). John snapped off rounds of...
Comments / 0