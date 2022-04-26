ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

World Athletics Championships Coming to Oregon

By melissalogan
mybasin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Athletics Championships are coming to Oregon this...

mybasin.com

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Former Lady Griz star McKenzie Johnston helps lead German pro team to championship

MISSOULA — McKenzie Johnston's first season of professional basketball ended with a shower of confetti this past weekend. The former Montana Lady Griz standout, who was born in Anaconda and grew up in Helena, helped lead her German team to a win in the DBBL Playoff Finale. Johnston dished out eight assists, scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds in helping Falcons Bad Homburg past ALBA Berlin Saturday, 93-66.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
East Oregonian

Track and field: Hermiston's Young wins shot put at Oregon Relays

EUGENE — Throwers know when they unleash a monster throw. Hermiston’s Bailey Young knew when the shot put hit the 14-meter line Saturday, April 23, at the Oregon Relays at Hayward Field that she had broken the school record. Young opened the competition with a throw of 44-1...
HERMISTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Track And Field#Running Shoes#Oregonians
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers hold steady at No. 2 in college baseball national rankings

The Oregon State baseball team has seized near-unanimous control of the No. 2 spot in the latest batch of college baseball national rankings. The Beavers on Monday landed No. 2 rankings in five of the six major college baseball polls, including the D1Baseball Top 25, the USA Today Coaches Poll, the Baseball America Top 25, the Perfect Game Top 25 and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Top 30. They are ranked fifth in the Collegiate Baseball Top 30.
OREGON STATE
Baker City Herald

Baker tennis teams dominate La Grande

Baker’s tennis teams had overwhelming success in singles and doubles against La Grande on Monday, April 25, at the Ash Grove courts in Baker City. Baker lost only one match against the Tigers. In boys singles, Baker’s Danny Cunningham and Caleb Hills both won in straight sets without dropping...
LA GRANDE, OR
KDRV

Crater female wrestler makes school history

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- As the ink dried on Bailey Holt's National Letter of Intent, the Crater senior made school history: the first female wrestler to sign to continue wrestling at the collegiate level. Holt won't be going far either. She's set to join the nationally-ranked Southern Oregon University womens...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
East Oregonian

Hermiston wrestler brings home two state titles

HERMISTON — Several local athletes placed Friday through Sunday, April 22-24, at the Oregon Wrestling Association Freestyle and Greco-Roman State Tournament at the Jackson County Expo Center in Central Point. Aiden Larson, a seventh grader at Sandstone Middle School, won the freestyle and Greco titles in the 14U 114-pound...
HERMISTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy