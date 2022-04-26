ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Fake paper car tags cost Harris County more than $80M in past 6 years, new report finds

By Charly Edsitty
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5VPe_0fKQy2sN00

Fraudulent paper plate tags have quickly become a big problem in Harris County and on Tuesday morning, Judge Lina Hidalgo and commissioner Adrian Garcia discussed the findings of a new report.

"We have known all along that this was a threat and now we have the receipts," said Hidalgo during Tuesday's press conference.

Fake paper tags have resulted in a loss of an estimated $80 million for the county over the past six years, according to data from the report. With at least 1.8 million cars statewide without real plates on their cars, the state is losing about $125 million on registration fees every year.

"This is money that could have gone to improving our mobility, improving our road rage, improving our drainage, improving our community, supporting law enforcement, but that money is lost," said Garcia.

SEE RELATED: Fake paper plates causing real problems on the road and costing Texas millions

When drivers have fake tags on the toll road, they cannot be tracked down for payment. They can also avoid paying registration fees and title fees with these fake tags.

"A lack of state regulation made it too easy for anyone here to register as a car dealer and to print as many paper tags as they wanted," said Hidalgo.

Other reasons people may have them are if the owner is flagged for not paying child support. Law enforcement said it is also safe to assume that many of the cars without valid plates are not carrying valid insurance. Despite having uninsured motorist insurance, getting into a crash with an uninsured driver could raise monthly costs.

Data shows there was a 306% jump in crimes involving cars with these illegal tags.

SEE MORE: HCTRA cites more than 1,100 drivers for fake tags in March

Garcia shared a story about his best friend who used to run a used car lot and remembered how he used to handle cardboard tags.

"He guarded them with his life because if he didn't and they got away from him and they were issued improperly, it could have cost him his license. That's not the case today," Garcia said.

The state passed a law that went into effect in February that closes some of these loopholes.

"We now require dealers to set a limit on how many paper tags they can print," said Hidalgo. "There are also some finger print requirements, and locally we are very proud of our "Tag You're It" initiative that launched in January.

Crimes like speeding, theft and burglary are examples of what these cars and their drivers have been involved in.

There was a major jump in numbers from 2016, where there was about 1,700 of these known incidents and in 2021 almost 7,000.

Officers with the Harris County Toll Road Authority have been stopping drivers with paper tags to make sure they are legitimate and have found in many cases, the tags are fake.

"About two weeks ago we actually stopped a Dodge Challenger that actually had a fictitious tag. The person who stole this Challenger actually put a hard plate on there because he knew on the toll road we were pulling people over for fictitious tags," said Precinct 5 Sgt. Alex Gonzalez.

Now that Hidalgo said they have the numbers, they are going to continue to advocate and ask legislation for help.

"We need a solution to a system that is broken. We look forward to seeing what solutions are proposed here in the next legislative session," she said.

SEE RELATED STORY: Deputy constables will begin to look for drivers with fake paper license plates on toll roads

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 6

Birdett
2d ago

Everyone who has been paying attention could have told you that. Just count the number of paper tags on one day as you drive. Look at the date. These are unregistered, unlicensed, and uninsured vehicles. Stop them, impound them, and arrest the driver. Simple.

Reply(1)
2
Ryan L
2d ago

So pull them over they are not hard to spot with what looks like 2 years of tape on the back. Missing the bigger issue though....those with fake tags most likely have no insurance or license. I have been hit 3 times in last 2 years by vehicles with fake tags. I see at least 25 each day while going to work

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lina Hidalgo
Person
Adrian Garcia
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Vehicles#Toll Roads#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
125K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy