Photo Gallery III: West Virginia Mountaineers Gold-Blue Spring Game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Week’s Sunday Sit Down brings us Dennis Cutlip, an executive board member for the Mason Dixon Football Officials. Cutlip has spent a total of 15-17 years as an official, and he’s not stopping anytime soon, “Until I can’t, until my knees finally give out, I will do it, and then I’ll find a way to do it, because it’s gratifying for the kids, especially the younger kids, just to see them smile, and make a great hit or you know steal a base and they get up and they’re cheering and they’re all happy and then mom and dad in the stands, that’s really important,” said Cutlip.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO