ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Photo Gallery III: West Virginia Mountaineers Gold-Blue Spring Game

By Kevin Kinder
bluegoldnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More exclusive looks at West Virginia’s Gold-Blue spring football game...

bluegoldnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

WVU Dance Team places at nationals, best in program history

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Dance Team brought the hardware back to Morgantown.   The team recently competed at the National Dance Alliance competition in Daytona, Fla. It placed second in the D1A Jazz Dance category and fifth in the D1A Team Dance category.   The second-place win was the highest the team has ever achieved for […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Focus Forward: West Virginia’s New Narrative comes to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Focus Forward: West Virginia’s New Narrative will bring together leaders in government, industry and education Wednesday to talk about the future of the state’s evolving economy. National Energy Technology Director Dr. Brian Anderson will help lead the discussion that will start at 9 a.m....
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Spring gobbler season success for Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2022 spring gobbler hunting season in West Virginia has only been underway for one week and Gov. Jim Justice has already has one in the books. The governor announced Monday during his COVID-19 briefing that he killed a turkey Monday morning. He said he called the creature in with a mouth call and ended up with a kill.
POLITICS
WDTV

Sunday Sit Down: Mason Dixon Football Officials Executive Board Member Dennis Cutlip

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Week’s Sunday Sit Down brings us Dennis Cutlip, an executive board member for the Mason Dixon Football Officials. Cutlip has spent a total of 15-17 years as an official, and he’s not stopping anytime soon, “Until I can’t, until my knees finally give out, I will do it, and then I’ll find a way to do it, because it’s gratifying for the kids, especially the younger kids, just to see them smile, and make a great hit or you know steal a base and they get up and they’re cheering and they’re all happy and then mom and dad in the stands, that’s really important,” said Cutlip.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Children and high schoolers compete in the West Virginia Rodeo

CROW, WV (WVNS)–Children of all ages came out to participate in the West Virginia Rodeo held at the Raleigh County Horsemen’s Association. The rodeo featured events like cattle wrestling, barrel racing, and more. High schooler Luke Maffa from Point Pleasant High School in Mason County said he lost weight to make sure he wins one […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WBOY

Fox’s one-hand grab lands on #SCTop10

If any individual player one the 2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game, it was Preston Fox. The Morgantown High School product led the game with five catches for 117 yards, but one of his grabs stood out above the rest. So much so, in fact, that it landed as the No. 2 play on Sunday’s SportsCenter Top 10.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

Roush is “thrilled” to receive rifle as 68th Mountaineer Mascot

The rifle has officially been passed and West Virginia University has a new Mountaineer Mascot. Mary Roush, a freshman from Mason, West Virginia, officially became WVU’s 68th mascot on Friday when she received the rifle from Colson Glover at the Passing of the Rifle ceremony. Roush is the youngest Mountaineer and the third woman to […]
MASON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#American Football#Gold Blue Spring#Wvu
WBOY

WVU Golf heads to Big 12 Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team will compete in the Big 12 Golf Championship from Monday to Wednesday in Trinity, Texas. The Big 12 Championship will be contested at Whispering Pines Golf Club on the 7,467-yard, par-72 course. The format will consist of a total of 72 holes across three days with 36 holes scheduled on Monday, followed by 18 holes each on Tuesday and Wednesday. Pairings will consist of play beginning off both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees each of the four rounds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

What is West Virginia’s role in the 2022 World Cup?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, co-hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren discuss a variety of topics including the 2022 World Cup, education and more! In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV) about the $99 million settlement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals. In Segments Two […]
POLITICS
WBOY

WVU visits Charleston for annual scholarship dinner

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – WVU held their annual scholarship dinner Monday night at the Charleston Coliseum. Even though this event is typically annual, this is the first one held since 2019 due to the pandemic. Hundreds gathered to eat some good food, hear from the coaching panels, and hang...
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

2 injured in shooting near West Virginia University

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were wounded in a shooting at a student apartment complex in Morgantown, West Virginia. The shooting happened early Sunday morning near the West Virginia campus at the Northside Hills Apartments. Police said the two victims have non-life-threatening injuries. 
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY

Three years of hard work pay off for Nick Malone

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Offensive lineman Nick Malone grew up playing football in the city of Morgantown. An all-state second team selection as a senior at Morgantown High School, he originally committed to Pittsburgh in 2018. However, he de-committed from the Panthers shortly after the hiring of Neal Brown, as interest from his hometown college program increased.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

WATCH: Tour WVU’s new Athletic Performance Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — More than 300 student-athletes at WVU are enjoying the benefits of the completed Athletic Performance Center, which opened in the fall. The facility, which formerly housed the natatorium, is now a training hub for all West Virginia Olympic sport athletes, featuring top of the line strength and conditioning equipment, athletic training services, a nutrition fueling station, team locker rooms, various staff offices and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Into the WVU tailgates!

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Casey Kay heads into WVU tailgates ahead of Saturday’s Gold-Blue Spring game to chat with fans. From what it means to be a Mountaineer fan, lifelong fans, and some crazy stories, WVU fans showed their love for the school and the state.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

OVAC baseball finals, softball semifinals schedules set

Below are the schedules for this week's OVAC baseball championship games and softball semifinal matchups. The new Edison Unified Sports Complex will host the baseball finals on Friday and Saturday, while the JB Chambers I470 Complex wlll host semifinal and finals action this week. The softball finals schedule for Friday and Saturday will be determined after semifinal matchups begin to conclude.
WHEELING, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Former WVU sharpshooter Sean McNeil chooses Ohio State as new destination

Former WVU men's basketball sharpshooter Sean McNeil has picked his new destination, announcing his intent to transfer to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday evening. McNeil made the announcement via his Twitter page, posting some new pictures of him in the Scarlet and Gray. Since transferring from Sinclair Community College...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTV

This Week’s Warmup-Up: Doddridge County Track and Field

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County Track & Field has had much success in recent years, earning the boy’s team state title in Class A last season, and the girl’s bringing home the runner-up spot. Casey Kay talks with sprinter Leo Stinespring, distance runner Trent Gola, jumper...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mohigans heat up late to secure win over Indians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown took down Bridgeport 7-1 on Monday evening at Dale Miller Field. The Indians started off on a high note as Anthony Dixon’s single drove in Cam Cole for Bridgeport’s only run of the night. Morgantown didn’t come alive until the bottom of the third where Jeffrey Poach drove in the Mohigans’ […]
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy