General Motors reported a Q1 net income of $2.9 billion and a raise in their full-year guidance. This comes as the auto giant steps up production of its electric vehicles amid production headwinds. Paul Jacobson joined Cheddar News to talk about the earnings report and its ongoing electric vehicle strategy. "One of the things I'm most proud of is the fact that we're continuing to lean in and accelerate on our electric vehicle journey," he said. "When you think about it, we're going to produce 400,000 vehicles over the next two years by the end of 2023, and we'll have production capabilities up and will produce more than a million vehicles in North America alone in 2025."

ECONOMY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO