Aurora Police: Downed Power Lines Due To Serious Crash Blocks South Parker Road, Quincy Avenue Intersection

By Jack Lowenstein
 2 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash that downed power lines near the intersection with S Parker Road and E Quincy Avenue in Aurora early Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tK56z_0fKQmY4w00

(credit: CBS)

According to an Aurora Police Department tweet , there was only one person in the vehicle at the time of the crash around 4 a.m. This individual was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. It was unknown what led to the crash during the morning investigation. This intersection is located just south of I-225 and Parker.

As of 9 a.m. a right lane remained blocked on Parker southbound between Atchison Way and Chenango Avenue.

Traffic lights were not fully functioning at the interaction with Quincy as of 9:20 a.m. However, the traffic lights were restored just before 5 p.m.

Xcel Energy was notified, so a crew could respond for repairs. There was no estimated time for the intersection to reopen based on the APD tweets. Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office also helped police in the response.

Speed and alcohol will be investigated as possible factors in the crash, but neither of those were confirmed as definite factors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOWbU_0fKQmY4w00

(credit: CBS)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3thiHu_0fKQmY4w00

(credit: CBS)

Original tweets from Aurora PD reported multiple people hurt. But that was later update, and it was confirmed one person alone was injured and involved in the crash.

Comments / 0

