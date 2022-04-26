ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Voices: Labour needs to learn to speak plainly again, or else it is doomed

By Chris Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ykW6H_0fKQiXL300

Over the last few decades the UK has become more socially liberal across all regions, ages and classes. Yet our politics is polarised by cultural questions. In a country with widespread concern about climate change, LGBT+ rights and racial inequality, an alleged culture war rages.

The beneficiaries of this polarisation are the Tory right. From Brexit to the “war on woke”, they are experts at dividing the “very liberal” from the “quite liberal”. And, because the “very liberal” congregate in cities, the electoral arithmetic lies with the Conservatives. They are effectively cornering the “quite liberal”, non-graduate market.

This raises a wider question: why, in an increasingly progressive country, do progressive parties increasingly struggle? In a new paper for Progressive Britain, I tried to answer this.

The American psychologist George Lakoff described two modes of reasoning: direct and systemic. “Direct causation is dealing with a problem via direct action. Systemic causation recognises that many problems arise from the system they are in,” he wrote.

Do you treat crime, for example, as the direct fault of the perpetrator or as the responsibility of the social systems they inhabit? Lakoff adds that “When causation is direct, the word ‘cause’ is unproblematic.” This way of thinking is intuitive. Systemic logic, by contrast, is not innate and “has to be learned”. Hence, I would argue, it’s most common among those with more time in formal education.

Lakoff argued that the US Republican party is the party of direct logic, and Democrats the party of systemic reasoning. See, for example, Trump’s promise to build a wall with Mexico; an ultra-direct pledge that horrified the left but helped to win over direct reasoners in Rust Belt states.

The UK has followed the same pattern in recent years. The Tories are now totally focused on direct causation, calling a spade a spade at every point, regardless of the complexity of each issue. Labour , by contrast, now always looks to wider structural explanations for everything, and often gets mired in a kind of word soup as a result.

Non-graduates, many of them in frontline jobs that rely on thinking in straight lines, have been drawn to the Conservative’ uber-direct rhetoric. And graduates – who often pride themselves on seeing the bigger picture – have lapped up Labour’s ultra-systemic pitch.

Boris Johnson is a pivotal figure here. He is now wounded, perhaps fatally, by Partygate. But his particular brand of direct reasoning, flawed and irresponsible though it is, is worth understanding. His use of metaphors and veneration of bish-bosh-wallop common sense has let the Tories chart new terrain. He manages very direct approaches to policy-making, diplomacy and general life, without appealing to overt prejudice.

His use of ultra-literal language (”Get Brexit Done”) poses as competence, and his approaches to migration and the economy speak explicitly to direct causation. When Johnson dismisses social factors as “tripe” or “hogwash”, he can pose as the guardian of no-nonsense thinking and native wit. He thus appeals to a swathe of voters, many of whom hold no candle either for conventional Tory policies or for the racism of Nigel Farage, yet feel sick of a world where every question has an arcanely complex answer. His “boosterism” creates agency, in a way that the progressive instinct to critique our “rigged system” cannot.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

There are three ways for Labour to bridge this gap.

First, we must acknowledge that direct reasoning can be right and proper. This is especially true when systemic answers to a problem haven’t had time to kick in or haven’t worked. If an armed terrorist is walking down a street discharging their weapon, for example, “preventative” steps have already failed. Keir Starmer is well-suited to make these arguments and has begun to do so.

Second, Labour must distance itself from parts of the left who misuse systemic reasoning by making it confusing, overwhelming or fatalistic. There’s a difference between the idea that our system is fixable – that inequalities of outcome and opportunity can ultimately be closed – and the notion that these faults are “baked into” our society in ways that can’t be unpicked.

Lastly, Labour should aim to fix the system. The post-Covid world creates a space for positive radical ideas. This could include egalitarian reforms, or the 1945-style creation of new institutions. To persuade direct reasoners of the need for ideas like this, however, Labour would need to join the dots and show their workings. They would need to explain exactly why these reforms are necessary and how they’d deliver them.

The phoney war over culture will outlive Johnson, and is based on the Conservative assumption that Labourites are too frightened to think in straight lines or speak frankly. Keir Starmer’s party needs to prove them wrong.

Chris Clarke is the author of Thinking In Straight Lines , a new essay for Progressive Britain

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Labour ex-cabinet minister Liam Byrne set to be suspended from Commons

A senior Labour MP is set to be suspended from the Commons for two days for bullying a member of staff.Former cabinet minister Liam Byrne has apologised for his conduct against former staff member David Barker, who worked in his Birmingham Hodge Hill constituency.Mr Byrne was found to have ostracized Mr Barker between March 20 and the end of July 2020, including disabling his parliamentary email account for a period.The MP said he was “profoundly sorry” and had apologised.I am profoundly sorry. I have apologised in full to the individual concernedLiam ByrneThe ostracization followed a dispute between Mr Byrne and Mr...
POLITICS
The Independent

Local elections 2022: the councils to watch - OLD

A total of 200 local authorities across Britain are holding elections on Thursday May 5.Every council seat in Scotland, Wales and London is up for grabs and there are polls across much of the rest of England.Many of the seats being contested this year were last elected in 2017 and 2018, when the UK was still in the European Union, the prime minister was Theresa May and Labour was led by Jeremy Corbyn.The political landscape of the UK has undergone huge changes in the past few years, but many of the issues that can decide local elections remain the same,...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Brexit checks on EU food imports scrapped, announces Jacob Rees-Mogg

Boris Johnson’s government has scrapped the introduction of planned post-Brexit inspections on food coming into the UK from the EU, cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has announced.In a written statement to the Commons, the Brexit opportunities minister said the controls set to come into force on 1 July would not be enforced during 2022.“No further import controls on EU goods will be introduced this year – businesses can stop their preparations for July now,” Mr Rees-Mogg said.Mr Rees-Mogg suggested the government planned a complete overhaul of its border check plans – revealing that end of 2023 was the target for...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Watch live as MPs question Europe minister on NI protocol plans

James Cleverly, minister of state in the foreign, commonwealth and development office, is being questioned by MPs on the European Scrutiny Committee.Discussions during Thursday's hearing will focus on the government's plans to disapply the Northern Ireland Protocol, as part of an inquiry into the UK’s new relationship with the EU.The protocol, which was designed to avoid a border in Ireland, creates a new series of checks on some trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.It has been fiercely opposed by loyalists and unionists alike.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Putin promises ‘immediate’ reaction if Russia threatenedWitness vapes and appears to drive off as he gives testimony in Johnny Depp trialTrump claims Queen and Camilla competed for his attention during visit to palace
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Nigel Farage
Person
George Lakoff
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour#Lgbt#Brexit#Conservatives#Progressive Britain#American
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Working mothers forced to quit over flexible arrangements as bosses ‘reject requests too easily’

Nine in ten people think bosses are able to reject flexible working requests too easily, according to new research.A TUC report, shared exclusively with The Independent, discovered there is a significant amount of support for flexible working among parents and disabled workers.Researchers analysed the answers of almost 6,000 workers who responded to the government’s consultation on flexible working. The trade union warned workers are pushed into cutting hours, taking unpaid leave or quitting their jobs if they are not allowed to access flexible working. Three quarters of those polled would feel uneasy and awkward inquiring about flexible working at a...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
NBC News

Report: Majority of Black Americans say race shapes identity

A majority of Black Americans say being Black is central to how they think about themselves and shape their identities, even as many have diverse experiences and come from various backgrounds, according to a new report by Pew Research Center. About three-quarters of Black people said so despite where they come from, their economic status or educational backgrounds.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

NI politicians must return to power sharing after May election – Irish premier

The Irish premier said voters want politicians to return to power sharing after the Northern Ireland Assembly elections.Speaking at an Irish parliamentary committee on Thursday morning, the Taoiseach urged political parties to work “collectively” after the election.Voters will go to the polls in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections on May 5.There has been speculation that Sinn Fein could emerge as the largest political party in the Assembly.There are also concerns that the DUP may refuse to return to power sharing amid ongoing opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol and the response of the UK Government to post-Brexit arrangements for the...
WORLD
The Independent

Electoral Commission ‘concerned’ after Tories vote to put it under more government control

The Electoral Commission has said it is "concerned" about its future independence after the government passed a new law to put it under ministerial control.The changes included in the Elections Bill, which finally passed the House of Lords on Wednesday night, will hand the government sweeping powers to direct the elections watchdog's priorities.Opponents say the changes endanger free and fair elections and amount to an "authoritarian power grab" that will let ministers shape how electoral law applies to their own party and political opponents.Under the bill, which was passed be peers by 202 votes to 181, the secretary of state...
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Life in Scotland is getting worse, say young LGBT+ people

Life for LGBT+ young people in Scotland is “worse now than it has been for a long time”, according to a report that highlights growing concerns about homophobia in public spaces, bullying in schools and transphobic media coverage. The five-yearly report from the campaigning and advocacy group LGBT...
EDUCATION
The Independent

UK delays post-Brexit border checks until end of 2023

Britain announced Thursday that it is postponing until the end of 2023 some checks on imports from the European Union that are required under post-Brexit trade rules, citing economic disruption caused by the war in Ukraine.It’s the fourth time the U.K. has delayed checks it agreed to as part of its divorce deal with the EU. The two sides have been bickering since Britain left the 27-nation bloc about the new arrangements, with a set of special rules for Northern Ireland proving a particularly tough sticking point that risks sparking a trade war.Since Britain left the EU’s single market...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour MP Liam Byrne should be suspended from Commons for bullying former employee, panel says

The Labour MP and former minister Liam Byrne faces a two-day suspension from the Commons for bullying a former staff member, an independent disciplinary panel has recommended.Following an investigation, the parliamentary commissioner for standards, Kathryn Stone, upheld an allegation of bullying against the MP by a former member of his constituency staff.The Independent Expert Panel, which hears appeals against decisions made by the commissioner, said the case involved a “serious breach” of the bulling and harassment policy.The panel said the Birmingham Hodge Hill MP abused his position of power and ostracized the staff member by ceasing personal contact with him...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Conservative MP Jamie Wallis charged over late-night crash

A Conservative MP has been charged with failing to stop after being involved in a car crash last year.Jamie Wallis, 37, from Cowbridge, South Wales, has also been charged with failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.The representative for Bridgend and first openly transgender MP was arrested on suspicion of “driving whilst unfit” following the late-night collision when a car hit a lamppost in Llanblethian on November 28.At the time Wallis said he was “assisting police with their inquiries”.South Wales Police have said Wallis will appear...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
TheConversationAU

'It's not work-life balance, it's work-work balance' Politicians tell us what it's like to be an MP

We are currently watching candidates battle night and day to win a spot in federal parliament. Many put their lives on hold trying to become an MP. What is it like when they get there? In recent years, Australian politicians have been under immense pressure, responding to COVID-19, floods, fires and international war. Yet, research repeatedly shows Australians’ trust of political leaders is at an all-time low. This is not helped by the constant scandals, power struggles, as well as alleged cases of bullying and corruption. Read more: ...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

The Independent

623K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy