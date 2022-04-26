L.A. County Reinstates Mask Mandate On Public Transportation

The order that was reinstated on Friday, April 22 requires masks on all public transportation services including buses, trains, taxis, and ride-share vehicles such as Uber, Lyft, etc.

The Los Angeles Department Of Public Health said on Twitter , “Masking is essential for protecting the public’s health and keeps transportation safer for everyone.”

L.A. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the decision is based on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s opinion that mask-wearing on public transportation remains an important step in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“They are experts,” Ferrer told reporters. “They made a determination that at this point having that requirement in place is necessary for the public’s health, and that resonates with us.”

As of April 25 , 2022, there were 1,069 new cases in L.A. County, including Long Beach and Pasadena. This brings the total number to 2,864,284. The current number of hospitalizations are 230. There were two new deaths, bringing the total number to 31,938.

In another statement , the Department Of Public Health also mentioned that “With cases rising in LA County and across the country associated with the highly infectious BA.2 subvariant, getting vaccinated and boosted is an important strategy to prevent serious illness.”

For more information, please visit the L.A. Public Health site .



10 Quintessential Rides around L.A. that you need to try at least once.