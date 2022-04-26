ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. County Reinstates Mask Mandate On Public Transportation

By Sophie Len
Secret LA
Secret LA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JG6w7_0fKQiNl100

The order that was reinstated on Friday, April 22 requires masks on all public transportation services including buses, trains, taxis, and ride-share vehicles such as Uber, Lyft, etc.

The Los Angeles Department Of Public Health said on Twitter , “Masking is essential for protecting the public’s health and keeps transportation safer for everyone.”

L.A. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the decision is based on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s opinion that mask-wearing on public transportation remains an important step in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“They are experts,” Ferrer told reporters. “They made a determination that at this point having that requirement in place is necessary for the public’s health, and that resonates with us.”

As of April 25 , 2022, there were 1,069 new cases in L.A. County, including Long Beach and Pasadena. This brings the total number to 2,864,284. The current number of hospitalizations are 230. There were two new deaths, bringing the total number to 31,938.

In another statement , the Department Of Public Health also mentioned that “With cases rising in LA County and across the country associated with the highly infectious BA.2 subvariant, getting vaccinated and boosted is an important strategy to prevent serious illness.”

For more information, please visit the L.A. Public Health site .


10 Quintessential Rides around L.A. that you need to try at least once.

Comments / 2

Ryan433
1d ago

Just don't wear one. The driver nor the police can enforce it. Or you can just look like a🤡for the rest of your life?

Reply
5
Related
CBS LA

BA.2 blamed for rising COVID-19 cases in LA County

The number of COVID positive patients at county hospitals in Los Angeles rose slightly Sunday while those infected with the coronavirus appeared to be on the rise, based on the latest state figures released Friday.As of Sunday, 218 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 27 were being treated in intensive care. The latest figures come after the county reported another 2,056 infections Friday, raising the pandemic total to 2,859,799. Another 12 COVID-related deaths were reported then, raising the overall death toll to 31,924. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health does not report COVID data on weekends.  Also on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

UCLA survey reports quality of life in LA County diminishing

A new study by the University of California, Los Angeles, shows the quality of life in LA County is diminishing, dipping to its lowest level in seven years. The survey revealed several factors behind the reduction in quality of life. According to the index, high prices, homelessness, rising crime and health concerns were the primary reasons people said their quality of life was diminished. LA County finished the survey with a rating of 53 on a scale of one to 100. This marks the first time that the rating has fallen below the survey's median of 55. The Quality of Life Index is measured in a survey run by the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Metro Micro Offers Angelenos Rides Around L.A. For Just $1

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has created the Metro Micro program where Angelenos can ride within the Los Angeles area for only $1. The service was introduced just last year and has been compared to the likes of Lyft and Uber. However, the ultimate difference is their price point. Each ride is only $1, and the first two rides are free with online registration.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Traffic
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Taxis#Reinstated#L A Public Health
Saurabh

These are the most expensive restaurants of Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is well-known for its high cost of living and vibrant cuisine scene. As a result, it is only logical that some of the most costly restaurants in the county may be found here. Restaurants you avoid to be kind to your wallet or visit only when you need to celebrate anything, i.e., on special occasions.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Victim of California ‘Happy Face Killer’ ID’d after 29 years

A victim of the Happy Face Killer has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was left near a California highway, authorities said Monday. Patricia Skiple of Colton, Oregon, had been known only as “Blue Pacheco” for the color of her clothing until genetic genealogy was used to identify her last week, the Santa […]
COLTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
TMZ.com

Cooper Kupp Sells California Mansion For $5.25 Million

Somebody is about to live like a Super Bowl champ -- one lucky buyer just copped Cooper Kupp's California mansion for $5.25 million!!. The 6,893 square-foot property is located in the mountainous area of Westlake Village, CA -- almost 40 miles west of downtown Los Angeles. The pad has 5...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Police: Man fatally pushed woman into California train

A man accused of fatally pushing a woman in front of a freight train in Southern California has been arrested, authorities said.The woman, whose name has not yet been made public, was hit by the train Monday morning in the city of Riverside, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles, police said Thursday. Riverside police said in a statement that the woman and the man, Kevin Errol Lewis, were in an argument next to the railroad tracks that turned physical. During the altercation, Lewis allegedly shoved the woman he was in a dating relationship with into the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
378
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy