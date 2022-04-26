The Armenian American Museum Is Set To Open In 2024

Glendale is home to several Armenian Americans, and now the city will soon honor their roots, history, and achievements with a new museum.



“It’s going to be a place that’s going to preserve the memory of all those martyrs from the Armenian genocide,” said Armenian American Museum Executive Director Shant Sahakian in an interview with ABC7. “But also a place for youngsters, and students to come every single year to be able to learn, and educate themselves, and educate others about the tragedy of the Armenian Genocide, but also the perseverance of the people and also as a lesson to make sure those types of things never happen again.”



Construction on the Armenian American Museum started in 2021 and is still underway. The museum is located on Colorado Blvd. and is neighbored by The Americana, Downtown Central Library, and Museum of Neon Art.

The building is set to have two-levels. The first level will feature a grand lobby, auditorium, learning center, gift shop, and administrative offices. The second level will be dedicated to their exhibition galleries and archives.



On their site, the Armenian American Museum shares that their purpose is to “promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The vision is a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.”

The museum is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2024.

For more information, visit their website or email Info@ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org .

