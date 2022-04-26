ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

The Armenian American Museum Is Set To Open In 2024

By Sophie Len
 1 day ago

Glendale is home to several Armenian Americans, and now the city will soon honor their roots, history, and achievements with a new museum.

“It’s going to be a place that’s going to preserve the memory of all those martyrs from the Armenian genocide,” said Armenian American Museum Executive Director Shant Sahakian in an interview with ABC7. “But also a place for youngsters, and students to come every single year to be able to learn, and educate themselves, and educate others about the tragedy of the Armenian Genocide, but also the perseverance of the people and also as a lesson to make sure those types of things never happen again.”

Construction on the Armenian American Museum started in 2021 and is still underway. The museum is located on Colorado Blvd. and is neighbored by The Americana, Downtown Central Library, and Museum of Neon Art.

The building is set to have two-levels. The first level will feature a grand lobby, auditorium, learning center, gift shop, and administrative offices. The second level will be dedicated to their exhibition galleries and archives.

On their site, the Armenian American Museum shares that their purpose is to “promote understanding and appreciation of America’s ethnic and cultural diversity by sharing the Armenian American experience. The vision is a cultural campus that enriches the community, educates the public on the Armenian American story, and empowers individuals to embrace cultural diversity and speak out against prejudice.”

The museum is estimated to be completed in the summer of 2024.

For more information, visit their website or email Info@ArmenianAmericanMuseum.org .

Anita Durairaj

A symbol that resembles a swastika is sacred for some Native Americans

Navajo Indian silver jewelryPicture by C.C. Pierce (1861 - 1946); Wikimedia Commons; Public domain in the U.S. The symbol that resembles a swastika in some Navajo artwork isn't really a "swastika" with all the negative connotations having to do with Nazi Germany. In fact, the swastika means "well-being" in the Sanskrit language.
Secret LA

65 Marvelous Things To Do In March In L.A.

March is a wonderful time of year; blossoms add pops of color to the city as spring begins to trickle in and we turn our focus to the inspiring women that have shaped the city in honor of Women’s History Month. This healthy dose of inspiration is balanced out with the raucous celebrations of Saint Patrick’s Day, marked by an overflow of luminous green libations.
Secret LA

6 Unmissable Exhibitions To Catch In Los Angeles This Year

There’s no denying that Los Angeles has a thriving cultural scene. Whether it’s the unmistakable L.A. sunsets lighting up Hollywood films, the mind-bending installations in a neighboring desert , or the epically-scaled events that blur the line between reality and hit shows . There is culture to soak up in every corner in every shape and form imaginable. But while there are tons of world-class galleries to lose yourself in all year-round, a few art experiences are only stopping by for a limited time. Here are 5 exhibitions you simply cannot miss this year:
The Guardian

Venice Biennale: women outnumber male artists in main halls for first time

There is no shortage of art’s big beasts in Venice, as the world’s most prestigious international art event, the city’s biennale, opens to the public. Georg Baselitz has made works to hang in the 18th-century stucco frames that once held portraits of the Grimani family in their palazzo. Marc Quinn is showing in the National Archaeological Museum. Anselm Kiefer has covered the walls of a colossal room in the Palazzo Ducale with paintings encrusted with shoes, clothing, metal, and even a ladder.
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

Simone Leigh and Sonia Boyce Make History at the Venice Biennale

Earlier this morning, the two Golden Lions at the Venice Biennale—the top honors at the prestigious biannual art event, which opens to the public today—were awarded to Simone Leigh and Sonia Boyce, representing the United States and the United Kingdom respectively. It marks the first time in the Biennale’s 127-year history that the prize has gone to a Black woman artist, with both Leigh and Boyce also being the first Black women to represent their nations in Venice. It feels reflective of this year’s already singular Biennale, which sees women outnumber men within its main halls for the first time; a key priority for artistic director Cecilia Alemani when taking up the mantle.
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Palestinian Art and Identity Takes Centerstage in Venice During the Biennale

Click here to read the full article. At the center of the Palazzo Mora in Venice is a live olive grove strewn with keys. Each key represents a Palestinian displaced during the mass evictions in 1948 and symbolize the intention to return home one day. A historic map of Palestine blankets the gallery floor; overhead, speakers play Palestinian oral histories spliced with traditional music. All of this is part of a new exhibition dedicated to Palestinian art. Titled “From Palestine with Art,” the show was organized by the Palestine Museum US, a Connecticut-based nonprofit dedicated to showcasing Palestinian art and history. Nineteen...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Brainstorm! In Venice, the Prada Foundation Has Brains on Its Mind During the Biennale

Click here to read the full article. As the Venice Biennale preview nears its end, I always begins to wonder: Which shows and artworks will stick with me? Why will so much of what I have seen vanish from my memory? And what will my brain actually decide to hold onto? A wildly discursive show that just opened at the Prada Foundation in Venice takes up some similar questions, delving into how people have tried to understand, rework, and fix the human brain over thousands of years. Titled “It Begins with an Idea,” the exhibition is part of an ongoing “Human...
ENTERTAINMENT
Secret LA

L.A.’s Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway Is Finally Standing

L.A.’s Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway has finally been installed and will be unveiled this May, just in time for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. “After many years, countless meetings and a lot of blood, sweat and tears, I’m proud to share that the Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway will be installed and unveiled this spring,” said Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell in an announcement.
Secret LA

6 Restaurants Perfect For Easter Sunday Brunch

Easter Sunday is one of the most important brunch holidays of the year. It’s the perfect day to spend time with loved ones over some delicious food. Our list of spots has the ambiance you’re in need of and include special menus full of mouthwatering eats everyone will love. Put on your best Easter outfit, invite your friends and family, and head to these atmospheric L.A. spots!
Los Angeles, CA
