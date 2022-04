Click here to read the full article. Brooks, which ended 2021 as a billion-dollar brand for the first time, is already seeing momentum bleed into 2022. The running company is projecting double-digit year-over-year growth in 2022, on top of last year’s $1.11 billion in global revenue, which represented a 31% surge over 2020. In Q1 of 2022, Brooks nabbed 22% of dollar share within the U.S. national performance footwear market across athletic specialty, sporting goods, mid-tier, premium and shoe chain stores, according to The NPD Group’s Total Measured Market tracking service, which analyzes retailers who report to NPD, but not all...

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO