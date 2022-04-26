ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Only viable option: Wimbledon defends ban on Russian, Belarusian players

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Banning Russian and Belarusian players from this year's Wimbledon championships was the only viable option under the guidance provided by the British government, the organisers of the grass court Grand Slam said on Tuesday.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) took the decision in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the stand was swiftly condemned by the men's and women's tours. read more

AELTC Chairman Ian Hewitt said the government guidance did not allow players to compete at the tournament based on their rankings and there were two available options -- declining entries, or allowing entries but only with specific written declarations from individual players.

"We believe we have made the most responsible decision possible in the circumstances," Hewitt told reporters, adding that they are having regular discussions with players and the ATP and the WTA.

"And that within the framework of the governance position, there's no viable alternative to the decision we have taken in this truly exceptional and tragic situation."

The move is the first time players have been banned on the grounds of nationality since the immediate post-World War Two era when German and Japanese players were excluded.

Wimbledon is also the first tennis tournament to ban individual competitors from the two countries, meaning men's world number two Daniil Medvedev from Russia and women's fourth-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will be banned from the June 27-July 10 tournament.

Tennis governing bodies have banned Russia and Belarus from international team competitions following the invasion, but allowed players from the two countries to continue competing as neutrals. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae5TC_0fKQVBLE00
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 2, 2019 General view of the Wimbledon logo on the base of the handle of a tennis racquet REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

The ATP and the WTA denounced the AELTC decision as "discriminatory" with Steve Simon, the women's tour chief, last week warning of "strong reactions". read more

"We believe this is an extreme and exceptional situation that takes us far beyond the interests of tennis alone," said Hewitt, adding that Russian media outlets will also be declined accreditation.

"We understand and deeply regret the impact this decision will have on every individual affected - and so many innocent people are suffering as a result of this terrible war."

AELTC also confirmed that there will be no COVID-19 measures in place at the 2022 tournament and vaccination will not be mandatory for players to participate, which will allow Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic to defend his title.

Players will also be allowed to stay in their own private accommodation, unlike the last edition when they had to all stay in a central London hotel to minimise the risks of COVID-19 infections.

Djokovic, a 20-time major champion, was denied a chance to defend his Australian Open title in January due to his unvaccinated status. read more

After an 11-day rollercoaster involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel, Djokovic was deported from Australia before the year's first major began in Melbourne.

"The requirements set up do not include mandatory vaccination," AELTC Chief Executive Sally Bolton said. "It will not be a condition of entry for the championships this year."

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Belarusian#British#Grand Slam#Aeltc#Atp#German#Japanese
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Now Sweden will apply for NATO membership as Scandinavian neighbour Finland opens debate on joining - to the fury of Putin after he invaded Ukraine to STOP the alliance expanding

Sweden has signalled it will apply for NATO membership today in a move set to infuriate Vladimir Putin by expanding the US-backed security alliance's presence on Russia's borders. Sources told Sweden's SVD newspaper about the move on the same day that fellow neutral neighbour Finland started its debate on joining...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy