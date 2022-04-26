‘Venom 3’ Is Headed to Theaters

DC's upcoming slate of releases, including The Flash, Black Adam, and more, is on full display at CinemaCon this week, with Twitter user Dominic Hernandez sharing some early images from the event, including one of an elaborate backdrop for DC posters. Featuring the recently-updated release dates, this display likely suggests that Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, Black Adam, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and League of Super-Pets are likely to be a big part of Warner's presentation at the convention. Whethere anything else will be discussed -- such as a release date and venue for Batgirl, which seems to be reliant on The Flash for its continuity -- is not yet clear.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO