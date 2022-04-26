ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock’s Mom Says Will Smith Slap Felt Like He Hit Her: “You Hurt My Child, You Hurt Me”

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
The Morning Hustle
 2 days ago

Although the topic has at this point been critiqued to exhaustion, many still can’t wrap their heads around Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars just under a month ago.

One opinion in particular that many probably didn’t consider was that of Chris’s own mom, Rosalie Rock, who recently made it known during a sit-down interview that the viral attack felt as if Will actually put hands on her.

Speaking exclusively with WIS-TV in Columbia, South Carolina, Rose Rock confirmed that her son is “still processing” the now-viral moment on stage with him and Smith that has practically divided Hollywood in terms of proper consequences, if any at all. However, she confirmed that he’s doing well nonetheless and that she told Chris, in that moment, that he was “standing squarely on the shoulders of Sidney [Poitier]” due to his resilience in not reacting with even more violence.

More on Rose Rock’s reaction to Will Smith slapping her son Chris Rock below, via WIS-TV:

“‘You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened,’ Rock said.

Rock says this is the one year she did not attend the Oscars and was watching the ceremony at home when her son was slapped in front of millions. She told our Billie Jean Shaw, at first, she thought the slap was staged, until ‘he [Will] started using obscenities.’ She went on to say, ‘when he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us,’  Rock said, adding ‘he really slapped me.’

According to Rock, her son Chris Rock was very excited to give Questlove his Academy Award, and because of Smith, that moment was taken away.

‘No one even heard his speech. No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, ‘what just happened?’’ she said.”

As most mothers would do while reprimanding, Momma Rock went on to troubleshoot the various ways things could’ve gone terribly worse, stating Chris could’ve fell back and hit his head or Will could’ve been escorted out in handcuffs. She also pointed out the main thing that offended her, stating, “I feel really bad that he never apologized,” also adding, “I mean, his people wrote up a piece saying ‘I apologize to Chris Rock,’ but you see something like that is personal, you reach out.”

Let’s hope for the sake of Mother’s Day coming up, Rosalie Rock gets the apology from Will Smith that she rightfully deserves for disrespecting her son on such a public scale. Watch her full interview with WIS-TV by clicking here .

