The eastbound lanes for Beltline Highway in Eugene have reopened Tuesday afternoon following a four-vehicle crash just east of the Northwest Expressway. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported the crash on Tripcheck.com at around 4:50 p.m. Drivers had been advised to take alternative routes, but the road was reopened a little before 5:30 p.m. Tripcheck still warns drivers to expect delays of less than 20 minutes on the highway.

EUGENE, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO