New Jersey on Wednesday reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,452 new confirmed positive tests as Dr. Anthony Fauci declared the pandemic phase of the outbreak over. “We are certainly, right now, in this country out of the pandemic phase,” Fauci said Tuesday on PBS’ “NewsHour.” “Namely, we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO