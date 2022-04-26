ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

3 North Carolina-Inspired Burgers

By Our State Staff
ourstate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne bite of Boone Doggies’ classic burger, The Grandfather, transports you to a balmy October tailgate at Appalachian State University. It’s the quintessential cookout burger, with lettuce, mayo, diced onions, locally sourced tomatoes, American cheese, a butter-toasted bun, and two smash-ball patties — each one pressed firmly to the grill to...

www.ourstate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Wendy's Offering Fan-Favorite Burger for Just $1 This Week Only

Filling your stomach won't empty your wallet this week thanks to a week-long deal currently taking place at Wendy's. This week only, the fast-food restaurant chain is offering customers a massive deal on one of their most beloved menu items, allowing guests the chance to place an order for the Dave's Single burger for just $1.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Truth About Five Guys Animal Style Burgers

Thanks to Five Guys, designing your dream burger has never been easier. With over 1,000 locations (and counting) around the world, according to the company, its fresh ingredients and no-frills atmosphere have clearly resonated on a global scale. Part of the appeal comes from its customizable menu. Diners can mix and match ingredients in a variety of ways, and never have to pay a cent for them because Five Guys toppings are free of charge. The ultimate fast food hack, if there ever was one.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
La Grange, NC
City
Mocksville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger#Hamburger#Barbecue#Food Drink#American#Asu#App Ausley#Grill
ABC4

Fast food chain offers combo meal for 50% off

UTAH (ABC4) – For a limited time only, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Uber Eats are teaming up with NBA players to offer customers the chance to get their hands on the restaurant’s five-piece chicken tender combo for 50% off. Beginning April 12 and lasting through April 17, the limited-edition dish dubbed the “Most Dunkable Meal” […]
UTAH STATE
Mashed

How Whataburger Changed Fast-Food Buns Forever

You hear a lot about beef in the world of fast food. Wendy's brags about "fresh, never-frozen" hamburgers, while Burger King raves about its flame-broiled patties. Having 100% beef in your burger is all well and good — after all, unless you're a vegetarian, you certainly wouldn't want anything less — have you ever wondered why no one talks about the other ingredients on burgers? Does your favorite burger joint use fresh tomatoes and lettuce and onions? Is the cheese real or is it some cheap yellow byproduct? And what about the buns? Are they buttery, soft, pillowy hunks of toasted bread or are they just squished, torn, or tough end pieces?
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

We Ordered 7 Fast-Food Breakfast Sandwiches to Find the Best One

Which fast-food chain reigns supreme when it comes to the sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich?. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
CHICAGO, IL
Henrico Citizen

Restaurant Watch

Cracker Barrel, 3620 Mayland Court – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: observed an employee cut up sliced tomatoes with bare hands; raw shell eggs incorrectly stored over hash browns in lowboy unit on the cook line; observed food debris greater than one day old on slicer and both vegetable slicers on and under prep table and on scoops and strains stored clean; pink and black mold found on plastic panel of ice machine in service station; final rinse for the high temp dish machine is not at the correct temperature; internal sanitizing temperature for high temp dish machine is not at the correct level; temperature of country ham stored on side of hot holding unit is too low; temperature of raw turkey in thawing box is elevated; temperature of milk at service station is elevated; temperature of pancake mix prepped this morning is elevated because it was not cooled properly; scoop is stored in water but the water is not hot enough; metal pans are wet nesting on clean rack next to hand sink; refrigerator drawers at breading station in prep area are not in proper working condition and one is missing; racks in walk-in cooler are rusty; observed debris/dust on shelves and racks throughout, on hood filters, under grill and fryers, in between equipment, inside of microwaves on the cook line, on fan guards in walk-in cooler, in utensil containers and on plates at service station, and outside of plastic lexan pans; faucet at prep sink is leaking; observed buildup inside of toilet bowl in employee restroom; observed debris/grease/stains on floors and walls throughout, especially on cook line and service station under equipment; ceiling tiles and vents on cook line and in dish area and service station are dusty and stained; there are holes in the wall next to hand sink in dish area; ceiling tiles are chipping in the dish area; observed low grouting on floors throughout; floor tiles in front of walk-in cooler are cracked.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Chef Diana Stavaridis And Beyond Meat On Chicken Tenders And Plant-Based Cooking - Exclusive Interview

Beyond Meat's Beyond Burger is a wildly popular option for customers interested in plant-based meat. Now, the company is expanding its plant-based poultry options by offering Beyond Chicken Tenders to 8,000 new locations worldwide. Between Beyond Meat's Beyond The Original Orange Chicken offering at Panda Express and the Beyond Meat Nuggets available at A&W locations in Canada, plant-based meat fans can enjoy the company's unique innovations all over.
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Taste Of Home

The Best Fast-Food Coffee You Can Order

When you need a caffeine fix on the go, the drive-thru is quick and convenient. But we had to know, who serves the best fast-food coffee?. A hot cup of coffee puts some pep in your step. On busy mornings, nothing beats the convenience of grabbing a quick cup of joe from the drive-thru at a fast-food joint. However, the quality of your morning brew can vary greatly depending on which fast-food chain you choose.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy