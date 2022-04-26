ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

It’s Only 10 Minutes: April 26

By Robert Chappell, Stephanie Díaz de León
 1 day ago
Madison schools will now acknowledge the ancestral heritage of the land on which...

Madison365 Week in Review for April 23

Here are our most popular stories of the week. to become the new Dean of the College of Education at Michigan State. Women in Focus Inc will award 21 scholarships at a reception Sunday. After a two-year hiatus, the Madison College Pow Wow returns this weekend. A new program to help Black families buy homes.
After two-year hiatus, Madison College Pow Wow Returns

As the Native American Student Association at Madison College celebrates its 30th year, its signature public event returns after being canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Annual Spring Pow Wow is set for this Saturday at the Redsten Gym on the Madison College Truax Campus...
Community health partners launch ConnectRx Wisconsin, a care coordination system centered on Black women

The Dane County Health Council (DCHC), The Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness (FBWW), and numerous community health partners hosted a press conference Thursday afternoon at the FBWW headquarters on Madison’s west side to announce the launching of ConnectRx Wisconsin, a giant step forward to improve health outcomes for Black women, birthing persons and babies.
Women in Focus to honor 21 students at Scholarship Award Reception Sunday

“These kids are very, very bright and they have chosen professions where they are going to help the Madison community, the larger community, and the world with their education,” says longtime Women in Focus Inc. member Sally Hestad. “So we are thrilled to be able to continue in our mission we’ve had so many years of encouraging these students of color to succeed in education because this is the way that good change will come to the world.”
Class of 2022 Odyssey Graduation Ceremony

The Class of 2022 Odyssey Graduation Ceremony will take place Wednesday, May 4, 6-7:30 p.m. at the UW Memorial Union Terrace. You are cordially invited to attend the inspiring and memorable graduation ceremony for students of the UW Odyssey Project Class of 2022. Please join Odyssey co-directors Emily Auerbach and Kevin Mullen along with other Odyssey faculty and staff in celebrating students’ successful completion of six UW credits in English following two semesters studying challenging works of literature, American history, art history, and philosophy.
Ride against Hate

Ride against Hate will take place Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. at Madison East High School. Come decorate your bike, eat some food cooked on a bike, and Ride up to the downtown Library and back while supporting our LGBTQ community!
Assembly candidate Abbas switches districts

Madison Alder and Common Council President Syed Abbas announced over the weekend that will run to replace the retiring Gary Hebl in the Wisconsin State Assembly’s 46th district, which — following redistricting — now includes portions of Sun Prairie as well as the city of Stoughton and rural areas east and south of Madison.
Jessica Boling named assistant deputy director at WHEDA

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) announced in a release Thursday that Jessica Boling has been selected by Governor Tony Evers to serve as WHEDA’s Assistant Deputy Executive Director. In this executive leadership role, Boling will utilize her community outreach, engagement, and advocacy experience to expand WHEDA’s...
Black Oxygen: Grieving in a pandemic is difficult with DeVon Wilson

DeVon Wilson, Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the School of Letters and Science at UW-Madison, experienced deep loss and grief near the beginning of the pandemic with the passing of one of his best friends. He says, “grieving during a pandemic is difficult … I learned that I couldn’t do it alone.” In this episode of Black Oxygen, DeVon discusses his journey to Wisconsin, the difference in community needs between Beloit and Madison, and his experience of navigating grief after losing a dear friend. Near the end of the episode, DeVon shares, “grief is an indicator of the positive impact folks had on your life.”
Wisconsin state legislators honor outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank with resolution

More than 75 people attended a reception to honor outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank hosted by legislators at the Wisconsin State Capitol Tuesday afternoon. “We recognized Chancellor Blank and her leadership as she departs from the UW campus,” State Rep. Shelia Stubbs tells Madison365. “We really just wanted a chance to thank her for all of her work and all of the initiatives she helped to create including the Bucky’s Tuition Promise that I know has helped so many students of color and first-generation college students.”
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

