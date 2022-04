RALEIGH – Despite rising home prices, institutional investors are still buying homes in Raleigh’s metropolitan statistical areas. In fact, new data shows that the share of homes purchased by institutional investors in the first quarter of the year was 11% higher than in the first quarter of 2021. And about one in every three homes sold in the first quarter in the area were paid for in all cash, the data show.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO