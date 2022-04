WILMINGTON, N.C. (EYT) – Clarion County native Brinnalyn Bish found a way to bring a unique, holistic outlook to online marketing for handcrafted products. Bish, who founded Odin’s Intuitive Apothecary, describes it as a “holistic online marketplace that curates handcrafted products for the mind, body, and soul.” It is featured in several stores in Wilmington and around the Clarion area, and it works with those stores to make products that directly appeal to its customers.

