The Harvest Texarkana 'Drive Out Hunger' golf tournament will be on May 16 at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana Texas. This tournament has two separate flights. The morning flight has a 7:30 AM check-in with an 8 AM shotgun start and the afternoon flight has an 11:30 AM check-in and a 1 PM shotgun start. Lunch will be served from 11:30 Am until 1 PM.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO