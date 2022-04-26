ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Skepticism regarding carbon markets reigns among farmers

By Chelsea Dinterman
Agriculture Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlunging into the world of carbon markets can feel like standing on the edge of an Olympic diving board. Uncertainty, paired with healthy doses of skepticism and whataboutism, has left most farmers still waiting to make a move. A 2021 Purdue University survey of 1,600 farmers found 36% are...

