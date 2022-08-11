ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

How to Set Up an Income-Based Membership at the YMCA Using Your SNAP EBT Card

By Dawn Allcot
 3 days ago
As a non-profit organization, the YMCA offers fitness facilities, a pool, classes, and even inexpensive summer day camps for kids at certain locations. YMCA membership is also relatively affordable compared to many competing gyms and fitness centers. But families who qualify for SNAP EBT or EBT Cash benefits may also qualify for a discounted YMCA membership or financial assistance of other kinds. Plus, you may be able to use your EBT Cash benefits to pay for your YMCA membership, as well as classes and YMCA-based childcare programs.

Guidelines, rules, and how to apply may vary based on your local Y. For instance, the YMCA of Greater New York offers a financial assistance program with scholarships granted based on the applicants’ demonstrated need due to household income. Families who qualify for SNAP EBT or EBT benefits may also qualify for this program.

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine in Chester County, Pennsylvania, on the other hand, also offers income-based membership rates for families with a gross household income under $80,000, and to individuals with a gross income under $50,000. To apply, you will need a copy of last year’s federal tax return, two recent pay stubs or social security/disability checks, and a government-issued ID. You will also require the membership application form, which you can download from the YMCA website.

Most other regional YMCA organizations offer similar needs-based programs. You can check your local YMCA website for their programs, discounts and scholarship offerings.

If you’re ready to get back to working out in a gym after the pandemic — or are starting to think about summer camp opportunities for your kids — consider your local YMCA.

