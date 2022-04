It’s been 16 years since the defending driving champion sported the number 1 on his car for the following season’s USAC Silver Crown trail. Sixteen years after Dave Steele last ran the numero uno, Kody Swanson will become the next to drive a Silver Crown car proudly adorned with the number 1, fitting for the humble record-setting driver as he looks to add on to his unprecedented accolades with the series that includes six previous championships and 34 feature wins.

KINGSBURG, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO