MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The tree planting project began some weeks back when 800 trees were delivered to the Illinois State Fairgrounds, and were dispersed to over 30 counties for planting this spring. One of the leaders was Curt Sinclair of U of I Extension. “We’ve taken delivery of about 800 oak trees,” Sinclair said. […]

MONTICELLO, IL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO