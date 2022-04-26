ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Metro gets $10 million more to clear out trash, but neighbors tire of waiting

KGW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetro's RID Patrol, which cleans up garbage dumped...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Clean-up sweep begins at Laurelhurst Park homeless encampment

PORTLAND, Ore. — A clean-up sweep of a homeless encampment along Southeast Portland's Laurelhurst Park is taking steps forward. City-contracted crews with Rapid Response Bio Clean posted eviction notices on Friday, which said crews would return within 10 days to clear the camp on Southeast Oak Street. The response...

Comments / 0

Community Policy