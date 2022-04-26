ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Salem artist paints through pandemic

KGW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly getting stuck in China as...

www.kgw.com

Popculture

'Antiques Roadshow' Appraiser Christopher Cover Dead at 72

Antiques Roadshow appraiser Christopher Coover passed away this month, his family has revealed. Coover was known for offering his expertise on rare books, manuscripts and printed ephemera in the beloved PBS antique show. He was 72 years old when he passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Coover's son Timothy...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Country diary: A secret hideaway, and a mystery solved

Soon after the first chiffchaffs arrived, I visited one of the most secret places in Dorset. It was a lost lane, overgrown with a hedge the width of a cottage, on a “half-moon of low rabbit-cropped hills” overlooking the Marshwood Vale. Here, in Geoffrey Household’s 1939 thriller Rogue...
LIFESTYLE
PennLive.com

Michigan brothers ran massive forgery ring from barn, sold fake Babe Ruth autos, art through auction houses in several states, including Pa., feds say

Two brothers from Michigan and a man from Florida were charged last week with what authorities say was a large-scale operation that sold forged sports memorabilia and art across several states including Pennsylvania. According to reports, Donald Henkel, 61, and his brother, Mark Henkel, 66, engaged in the activity across...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Smithonian

A Dutch Teenage Painter’s Multi-Million-Dollar Masterpiece Was Hidden in Plain Sight

A painting depicting a half-eaten pie and nuts gathered dust in an Australian school for around 150 years. Today, researchers have discovered that it may be worth millions. Painted on two oak panels, the work was unearthed among a collection of 60,000 pieces after the Woodford Academy, a 19th-century school, was gifted to the National Trust of Australia in New South Wales.
VISUAL ART
mansionglobal.com

The Art of Adding Classical Details to a New Home

Wood flooring, custom trim and symmetrical design can transform a cookie-cutter house into a timeless interior. A new house might feature amenities aplenty yet be short on what some home buyers desire most: character. Thankfully, with a little bit of artistry and expertise, a space lacking historical details can be...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

A Prime Jackson Pollock ‘Drip’ Painting Is Expected to Fetch $45 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Jackson Pollock featuring the postwar painter’s signature ‘drip’ style that will be auctioned next month. Number 31 (1949) will hit the block during an evening sale in New York on May 12 dedicated to art produced in the 20th century. It is expected to fetch a price in excess of $45 million and will be offered without a guarantee. Pollock completed the work, which stands at 31-by-22-inches, in 1949, during a formative time in his career when he produced a series of drip paintings. The works would make him a standard...
VISUAL ART
veranda.com

This Manhattan Apartment Is a Triumph of Jubilant Color and Playful Classicism

Admittedly, he didn’t get it right last time. Garrow Kedigian’s old Park Avenue apartment, just a few blocks from this new place in The Carlyle, was memorable no doubt: The Carolina blue library is still an Internet favorite, and the velvet banquette with jangly bullion fringe became a calling card for the designer’s louche, playful brand of classicism. But a single misstep—wedging his office in the cramped secondary bedroom—kept the place from feeling like home. “I spend 99.999 percent of my time in my office,” he estimates. So in the new place, instead of sequestering his buoyant creativity to the back-of-house, he chose “the brightest, lightest room” for work—and promptly painted it the color of glowing embers as if to show his roaring imagination was back big time.
MANHATTAN, NY
ARTnews

The Best Gouache Paints for Quick-Drying Work

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Gouache, an opaque water-soluble paint with gum arabic or acrylic as its binder, is one of the best-kept secrets in painting. Want flat, opaque areas of color? You’ll need only one coat with gouache. Want strong tones? Gouache has a high pigment load, ensuring saturated color. Gouache is perfect for illustration and design work because it dries quite quickly and is great for digital scanning because it is nonreflective. It’s excellent for plein...
DESIGN
ARTnews

New York Hispanic Society Acquires Ten New Works, Including Goya Portrait and Orozco Drawings

Click here to read the full article. The New York Hispanic Society announced Thursday that they have acquired ten new works, including an allegorical portrait of the painter Francisco Goya by Eugenio Lucas Velazquez. These new works join the New York Hispanic Society’s already impressive collection of 750,000 artworks, rare books, and decorative arts from Spain, Portugal, and Latin America. Founded in 1904 by Archer M.Huntington, the NYHS has a particularly impressive collection of Spanish Old Masters, including works by El Greco, Velázquez, Goya, Campeche, among others. Included in the collection is a rare sample of polychrome statues by Pedro de...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Portland Mercury

Hear in Portland: Remembering Tahoe Jackson, Floating Room at the Doug Fir, and a Portland Singer Songwriter Collaborates with Rush

This week, Portland's music scene presents some terrific-looking rock music shows, a dash of space-aged hip-hop, and some sorrowful news from the local music community, regarding the passing of blues and soul singer Tahoe Jackson. On April 25, celebrate the incredible work created by Oregonians across multiple literary genres. MUST-SEE:
PORTLAND, OR
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Salem, Oregon

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Salem is the capital of Oregon and only an hour south of Portland. The city is proud to have a rich history, diverse culinary landscape, and lively art. If you are looking for American food in the city, you should consider the top five most popular American restaurants mentioned below.
SALEM, OR
KTVZ

Graffiti-covered signs at Phil’s Trail west of Bend are causing frustration

Phil's Trail, a popular trail in Bend is becoming an eyesore for some. The signage at the trail is covered in graffiti, and people are taking to various social media platforms, expressing their frustration. Graffiti was also reported inside and around the restrooms. The vandalism has sparked plenty of discussion...
BEND, OR

