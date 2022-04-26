Younger, Linda Chasteen

Michael Joseph Short was born Nov. 17, 1952, in Nyssa, Oregon, and died suddenly from a heart attack on Feb. 2, 2022, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, at the age of 69. Mike grew up in Dorris, CA, and moved to Alaska in 1975 with three childhood friends: Steve Barnett, Jeff Rigo, and Bill Holder. All three established careers as counselors at McLaughlin Youth Center in Anchorage. Mike loved sports and played football and baseball in his younger years. As an adult he played softball in Anchorage and Fairbanks for many summers. As both a coach and player, his friendships were deep and loyal. His favorite sport was football and was a huge fan of the Seattle Seahawks - win or lose. He was thrilled to attend the Seahawks' Super Bowl appearance in 2015. Mike met and married Jan Martin in 1984. In 1987 Mike accepted a director position at the Fairbanks Youth Facility in Fairbanks where he counseled and provided support for wayward youth. In 2003, after 16 years in Fairbanks, Mike and Jan moved to Eagle River, outside Anchorage, when he transferred back to McLaughlin. Mike worked for the State of Alaska for 31 years and retired in 2007. After retiring Mike was able to spend more time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where he, Jan, and great friends Dottie and Bob (Watty) Watson first visited on vacation in 1991 and bought timeshares. Mike and Jan left Alaska in September 2012, after 37 years, and moved to Prescott, AZ, with their four dogs for great weather and easier travel back and forth to Cabo. Through the years and many trips to Mexico, Mike fell more in love with Cabo and the people there and Cabo became his home. Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edna and F.E. Richards, and parents, Edna (Gussie) and Billy (Bill) McFadyen. Mike is survived by his wife Jan and their four-legged children. Mike was a good, kind, and generous man who cherished his friends and loved his life. Mike did not want any type of funeral or service, but if anyone wants to say goodbye and honor Mike, a donation to an animal rescue group would be welcomed. Mike was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

