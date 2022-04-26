Younger, Linda Chasteen

Nine days after Ronnie and Beverly Baker were last seen in their RV while driving through Nevada, the missing Indiana woman was found alive on Tuesday. Although family members say Beverly is "doing okay," her husband has died. Ronnie, 72, and Beverly, 69, were located in a "remote mountain area...
A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
An Arizona wildfire south of Prescott forced evacuations for residents near Mount Union. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday, warning people near the area and Camp Kippa that there was a "significant danger" to their lives. "Gather necessary items and go," the office said in a...
Mary Horton, 91, went home to be with Jesus on April 21, 2022. She was born Oct. 7, 1930 in Rice Lake, Wisc. Survivors include her sons Dave Horton and Steve Horton; daughters, Judy Woods, Christy Flowers and Sandy Hargrove; 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be at 3:00pm on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at New Horizon Christian Fellowship, 1909 Homedale Rd., Klamath Falls, OR 97603. View the full obituary and express condolences at www.cascadecremations.com .
Connor McDaniel completed suicide in El Paso County in September 2021, after provoking sheriff's deputies to shoot him. The Army Veteran had written emails to each of his family members, explaining his mental state and saying goodbye, just before he died.
Michael Joseph Short was born Nov. 17, 1952, in Nyssa, Oregon, and died suddenly from a heart attack on Feb. 2, 2022, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, at the age of 69. Mike grew up in Dorris, CA, and moved to Alaska in 1975 with three childhood friends: Steve Barnett, Jeff Rigo, and Bill Holder. All three established careers as counselors at McLaughlin Youth Center in Anchorage. Mike loved sports and played football and baseball in his younger years. As an adult he played softball in Anchorage and Fairbanks for many summers. As both a coach and player, his friendships were deep and loyal. His favorite sport was football and was a huge fan of the Seattle Seahawks - win or lose. He was thrilled to attend the Seahawks' Super Bowl appearance in 2015. Mike met and married Jan Martin in 1984. In 1987 Mike accepted a director position at the Fairbanks Youth Facility in Fairbanks where he counseled and provided support for wayward youth. In 2003, after 16 years in Fairbanks, Mike and Jan moved to Eagle River, outside Anchorage, when he transferred back to McLaughlin. Mike worked for the State of Alaska for 31 years and retired in 2007. After retiring Mike was able to spend more time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where he, Jan, and great friends Dottie and Bob (Watty) Watson first visited on vacation in 1991 and bought timeshares. Mike and Jan left Alaska in September 2012, after 37 years, and moved to Prescott, AZ, with their four dogs for great weather and easier travel back and forth to Cabo. Through the years and many trips to Mexico, Mike fell more in love with Cabo and the people there and Cabo became his home. Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edna and F.E. Richards, and parents, Edna (Gussie) and Billy (Bill) McFadyen. Mike is survived by his wife Jan and their four-legged children. Mike was a good, kind, and generous man who cherished his friends and loved his life. Mike did not want any type of funeral or service, but if anyone wants to say goodbye and honor Mike, a donation to an animal rescue group would be welcomed. Mike was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Richard A. Freitas, 90, passed away at his home in Keno on April 20, 2022. He was born Jan. 12, 1932 in Hayward, Calif. Survivors include his two sons Rick and Randy, his grandkids Chelle, Ricky, Jacob, Lacy, Lisa and Harley; 12 great grandkids; sister-in-law, Ann Dicio; nieces, Janet and Christa. Richard was a great man who loved his wife, Nancy (who preceded him in death in 2009), his sons and his daughter in-law Shirley Freitas. He also enjoyed fishing, motorcycles and playing Bingo. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.cascadecremations.com .
Rachelle "Shelly" Marie Gates passed away in the morning hours of April 24th, 2022. Shelly was an amazing soul with lots of lust for life. She loved to travel with her family and camp every year together. She never forgot a birthday or holiday and never stopped sharing the love inside her heart. She always remembered to take the photo to match every memory and has left her family with some wonderful times to look back on. Shelly enjoyed working in Business office at Oregon Institute of Technology for the last few years. Shelly and Dwayne have been married for 42 wonderful years and have spent that time being best friends and raising two amazing sons who had three beautiful grand babies. Shelly is proceeded in death by her mother Myrtle Russell and father Don Russell, brothers Rick Russell and John Marion Russell. She is survived by her adoring husband Dwayne Gates, her two loving sons John Gates and Aaron Gates, 3 perfect grandchildren Madison Gates, Olivia Gates and Gavin Gates. A celebration of life will be held to remember Shelly at a soon to be announced date. Shelly will be missed by so many and we will celebrate such a beautiful person!
Cecil Leroy Shoemaker, 74, passed away Wednesday, April 20 at home, of natural causes, with his wife Cathy by his side. Cecil was born in Dorris, CA in the spring of 1948. He grew up in Macdoel, CA and graduated from Butte Valley High School in 1966; he went on to attend OIT where he received a degree in Diesel Mechanics in 1970. He married his wife Cathy in 1977, where they helped on the family farm and had two children: Cynthia and Lois and later moved to Keno in the early 90's. A farmer all his life, he also worked as a farm equipment diesel mechanic for John Deere in Merrill, OR for over 20 years until his retirement. He enjoyed bowling, archery, hunting, fishing, building model airplanes, and camping. At home he could always be found in his shop tinkering on a project or preparing for a swap meet. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents Ervin and Esther Shoemaker. He is survived by his wife Cathy, his daughters Cynthia Hunt, husband Jordan Hunt and Lois Shoemaker, grandchildren Roman Matejsek and Trinity Matejsek and other family members: Martin Matejsek, Jamie Dickison, the Flowers family and family friends Larry Larwood, Danny Andersen, and Mike Krug. Cecil's family plans to hold a private celebration of life with no public service planned. Sympathies may be sent to P.O. Box 889, Keno, OR 97627 memorial donations may be sent to High Desert Hospice.
Melanie Rose Perales (Strong) born May 12, 1993 passed away April 13, 2022 surrounded by her family. She is survived by the love of her life Skyler Perales; her mom and stepdad Lindy and Tom Fitzgibbon; her sister Riley Fitzgibbon; her stepmom Becky And Darren Hess; mother-in-law Ginger Perales; grandparents Connie and Vern Lambert, Sherry and Mark Strong, Greg and Sandy Young, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Brett Strong, great grandparents Jack and Leona Row, Helen and Bob Reeves, and Estelle and Ben Lambert. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 30th at 1pm at the Klamath County Fairgrounds building 2(blue building).
Comments / 0