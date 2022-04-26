Horton, Mary

Cecil Leroy Shoemaker, 74, passed away Wednesday, April 20 at home, of natural causes, with his wife Cathy by his side. Cecil was born in Dorris, CA in the spring of 1948. He grew up in Macdoel, CA and graduated from Butte Valley High School in 1966; he went on to attend OIT where he received a degree in Diesel Mechanics in 1970. He married his wife Cathy in 1977, where they helped on the family farm and had two children: Cynthia and Lois and later moved to Keno in the early 90's. A farmer all his life, he also worked as a farm equipment diesel mechanic for John Deere in Merrill, OR for over 20 years until his retirement. He enjoyed bowling, archery, hunting, fishing, building model airplanes, and camping. At home he could always be found in his shop tinkering on a project or preparing for a swap meet. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents Ervin and Esther Shoemaker. He is survived by his wife Cathy, his daughters Cynthia Hunt, husband Jordan Hunt and Lois Shoemaker, grandchildren Roman Matejsek and Trinity Matejsek and other family members: Martin Matejsek, Jamie Dickison, the Flowers family and family friends Larry Larwood, Danny Andersen, and Mike Krug. Cecil's family plans to hold a private celebration of life with no public service planned. Sympathies may be sent to P.O. Box 889, Keno, OR 97627 memorial donations may be sent to High Desert Hospice.

