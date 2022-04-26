ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Horton, Mary

By Herald And News
Herald and News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Horton, 91, went home to be with Jesus on April 21, 2022. She was born Oct. 7, 1930...

www.heraldandnews.com

Herald and News

Gates, Rachelle Marie

Rachelle "Shelly" Marie Gates passed away in the morning hours of April 24th, 2022. Shelly was an amazing soul with lots of lust for life. She loved to travel with her family and camp every year together. She never forgot a birthday or holiday and never stopped sharing the love inside her heart. She always remembered to take the photo to match every memory and has left her family with some wonderful times to look back on. Shelly enjoyed working in Business office at Oregon Institute of Technology for the last few years. Shelly and Dwayne have been married for 42 wonderful years and have spent that time being best friends and raising two amazing sons who had three beautiful grand babies. Shelly is proceeded in death by her mother Myrtle Russell and father Don Russell, brothers Rick Russell and John Marion Russell. She is survived by her adoring husband Dwayne Gates, her two loving sons John Gates and Aaron Gates, 3 perfect grandchildren Madison Gates, Olivia Gates and Gavin Gates. A celebration of life will be held to remember Shelly at a soon to be announced date. Shelly will be missed by so many and we will celebrate such a beautiful person!
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Younger, Linda Chasteen

Linda Gail Chasteen Younger passed away April 10, 2022 in Bend, Oregon. She was born November 1, 1943, in the same room as her mother, in Perry, Florida. She worked for the Forest Service in Idaho, before taking a position with the Bureau of Land management as a real estate specialist, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Younger. Please visit O'hair-Wards.com to see a full obituary. Memorial services will be held Friday, April 29, 2022 at 1:00PM at O'hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls Oregon.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Freitas, Richard A.

Richard A. Freitas, 90, passed away at his home in Keno on April 20, 2022. He was born Jan. 12, 1932 in Hayward, Calif. Survivors include his two sons Rick and Randy, his grandkids Chelle, Ricky, Jacob, Lacy, Lisa and Harley; 12 great grandkids; sister-in-law, Ann Dicio; nieces, Janet and Christa. Richard was a great man who loved his wife, Nancy (who preceded him in death in 2009), his sons and his daughter in-law Shirley Freitas. He also enjoyed fishing, motorcycles and playing Bingo. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.cascadecremations.com .
KENO, OR
Herald and News

Brooks, Melvin Ollie

Melvin O. Brooks, 95, a resident of Klamath Falls, passed away on April 24, 2022. Services will be held at a later date in Weiser, Idaho. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Shoemaker, Cecil Leroy

Cecil Leroy Shoemaker, 74, passed away Wednesday, April 20 at home, of natural causes, with his wife Cathy by his side. Cecil was born in Dorris, CA in the spring of 1948. He grew up in Macdoel, CA and graduated from Butte Valley High School in 1966; he went on to attend OIT where he received a degree in Diesel Mechanics in 1970. He married his wife Cathy in 1977, where they helped on the family farm and had two children: Cynthia and Lois and later moved to Keno in the early 90's. A farmer all his life, he also worked as a farm equipment diesel mechanic for John Deere in Merrill, OR for over 20 years until his retirement. He enjoyed bowling, archery, hunting, fishing, building model airplanes, and camping. At home he could always be found in his shop tinkering on a project or preparing for a swap meet. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents Ervin and Esther Shoemaker. He is survived by his wife Cathy, his daughters Cynthia Hunt, husband Jordan Hunt and Lois Shoemaker, grandchildren Roman Matejsek and Trinity Matejsek and other family members: Martin Matejsek, Jamie Dickison, the Flowers family and family friends Larry Larwood, Danny Andersen, and Mike Krug. Cecil's family plans to hold a private celebration of life with no public service planned. Sympathies may be sent to P.O. Box 889, Keno, OR 97627 memorial donations may be sent to High Desert Hospice.
MERRILL, OR
Herald and News

Perales, Melanie Rose

Melanie Rose Perales (Strong) born May 12, 1993 passed away April 13, 2022 surrounded by her family. She is survived by the love of her life Skyler Perales; her mom and stepdad Lindy and Tom Fitzgibbon; her sister Riley Fitzgibbon; her stepmom Becky And Darren Hess; mother-in-law Ginger Perales; grandparents Connie and Vern Lambert, Sherry and Mark Strong, Greg and Sandy Young, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Brett Strong, great grandparents Jack and Leona Row, Helen and Bob Reeves, and Estelle and Ben Lambert. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 30th at 1pm at the Klamath County Fairgrounds building 2(blue building).
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

