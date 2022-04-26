Brooks, Melvin Ollie

Linda Gail Chasteen Younger passed away April 10, 2022 in Bend, Oregon. She was born November 1, 1943, in the same room as her mother, in Perry, Florida. She worked for the Forest Service in Idaho, before taking a position with the Bureau of Land management as a real estate specialist, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Younger. Please visit O'hair-Wards.com to see a full obituary. Memorial services will be held Friday, April 29, 2022 at 1:00PM at O'hair-Wards Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls Oregon.
Mary Horton, 91, went home to be with Jesus on April 21, 2022. She was born Oct. 7, 1930 in Rice Lake, Wisc. Survivors include her sons Dave Horton and Steve Horton; daughters, Judy Woods, Christy Flowers and Sandy Hargrove; 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be at 3:00pm on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at New Horizon Christian Fellowship, 1909 Homedale Rd., Klamath Falls, OR 97603. View the full obituary and express condolences at www.cascadecremations.com .
Cecil Leroy Shoemaker, 74, passed away Wednesday, April 20 at home, of natural causes, with his wife Cathy by his side. Cecil was born in Dorris, CA in the spring of 1948. He grew up in Macdoel, CA and graduated from Butte Valley High School in 1966; he went on to attend OIT where he received a degree in Diesel Mechanics in 1970. He married his wife Cathy in 1977, where they helped on the family farm and had two children: Cynthia and Lois and later moved to Keno in the early 90's. A farmer all his life, he also worked as a farm equipment diesel mechanic for John Deere in Merrill, OR for over 20 years until his retirement. He enjoyed bowling, archery, hunting, fishing, building model airplanes, and camping. At home he could always be found in his shop tinkering on a project or preparing for a swap meet. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents Ervin and Esther Shoemaker. He is survived by his wife Cathy, his daughters Cynthia Hunt, husband Jordan Hunt and Lois Shoemaker, grandchildren Roman Matejsek and Trinity Matejsek and other family members: Martin Matejsek, Jamie Dickison, the Flowers family and family friends Larry Larwood, Danny Andersen, and Mike Krug. Cecil's family plans to hold a private celebration of life with no public service planned. Sympathies may be sent to P.O. Box 889, Keno, OR 97627 memorial donations may be sent to High Desert Hospice.
Michael Joseph Short was born Nov. 17, 1952, in Nyssa, Oregon, and died suddenly from a heart attack on Feb. 2, 2022, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, at the age of 69. Mike grew up in Dorris, CA, and moved to Alaska in 1975 with three childhood friends: Steve Barnett, Jeff Rigo, and Bill Holder. All three established careers as counselors at McLaughlin Youth Center in Anchorage. Mike loved sports and played football and baseball in his younger years. As an adult he played softball in Anchorage and Fairbanks for many summers. As both a coach and player, his friendships were deep and loyal. His favorite sport was football and was a huge fan of the Seattle Seahawks - win or lose. He was thrilled to attend the Seahawks' Super Bowl appearance in 2015. Mike met and married Jan Martin in 1984. In 1987 Mike accepted a director position at the Fairbanks Youth Facility in Fairbanks where he counseled and provided support for wayward youth. In 2003, after 16 years in Fairbanks, Mike and Jan moved to Eagle River, outside Anchorage, when he transferred back to McLaughlin. Mike worked for the State of Alaska for 31 years and retired in 2007. After retiring Mike was able to spend more time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where he, Jan, and great friends Dottie and Bob (Watty) Watson first visited on vacation in 1991 and bought timeshares. Mike and Jan left Alaska in September 2012, after 37 years, and moved to Prescott, AZ, with their four dogs for great weather and easier travel back and forth to Cabo. Through the years and many trips to Mexico, Mike fell more in love with Cabo and the people there and Cabo became his home. Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Edna and F.E. Richards, and parents, Edna (Gussie) and Billy (Bill) McFadyen. Mike is survived by his wife Jan and their four-legged children. Mike was a good, kind, and generous man who cherished his friends and loved his life. Mike did not want any type of funeral or service, but if anyone wants to say goodbye and honor Mike, a donation to an animal rescue group would be welcomed. Mike was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
