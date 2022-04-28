ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Ritz-Carlton, Abama hotel review: Elegance, fitness and family fun in sunny Tenerife

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gw8Dc_0fKOB6Zy00

In a nutshell: The stylish set’s choice in the Canary Islands, with architecture like an exotic palace, great restaurants and enough breathing space for all.

The neighbourhood

Tenerife is known for year-round, budget-friendly holidays, but its wild west coast has swathes of craggy volcanic rock unbothered by anything other than cacti, succulents and the odd banana plantation. Here, in Guia de Isora, is where you’ll find the Ritz-Carlton, Abama: a terracotta-hued cluster of palatial, Moroccan-style buildings trimmed with serene infinity pools and manicured tropical gardens. It’s under 30 minutes’ drive from Tenerife South airport, served by several affordable flights per day, but far enough removed from the “Brits Abroad” Canaries scene many picture when they think of the island.

The vibe

Far too exotic to be Europe, surely. The baking Canaries climate converges with palm trees, banana trees, hibiscus bushes and North African architecture to end up feeling more akin to Morocco or Dubai. Being a golf and spa resort, with 400+ rooms, it’s not boutique – but great care has been taken to make sure everyone has enough space to enjoy themselves. That goes for the nine food and drink venues, including multiple breakfast zones, the nine swimming pools and the sizeable hotel beach at the bottom of its clifftop setting. The Abama attracts a gym-fit, camera-ready crowd, including golf-loving older couples and plenty of young families, who love the mini motorised train to and from the beach as well as the largest Ritz Kids Club in Europe. The swish restaurants and high-end design means this is a place to dress up for dinner.

Bed and bath

Rooms may play it safe on the decor front – think soothing tones of sand, dove grey and cream to offset the bright salmon exterior of the building – but they’re cool and comfy with generous balconies and living areas. Huge sunken tubs and his and hers sinks satisfy the luxury crowd in bathrooms, while soft towelling robes and Nespresso coffee machines will delight the business crowd. Little touches such as light-up make up mirrors, mineral water in glass bottles and mosaic-tiled balcony tables all up the luxe factor.

Food and drink

This isn’t just a pretty face – the RCA has not one but two Michelin-starred restaurants to tick off during your stay. The first, two-Michelin-starred M.B, serves deluxe Basque cuisine dreamt up by Martin Berasategui – think smoked-eel and foie gras millefeuille – while the one-starred Abama Kabuki, perched at the very top of the resort’s golf course, does slick Japanese creations with a dazzling sunset view. Don’t miss cocktails beforehand in the latter. Elsewhere food is generous, healthy and pan-European – breakfast buffets have lashings of fresh juices, fruits and home-blended yoghurts as well as hot options and high-quality cheeses and meats. By evening, restaurants such as El Mirador serve grilled fish and expertly simmered Spanish rices under the clear-cut stars.

Public areas

The sprawling grounds take in a par 72 golf course, clubhouse, funicular, mega lobby-bar, fashion boutiques and a koi carp pond, as well as a modest but glamorous spa. Head to the latter to soak in different-temperature plunge and whirlpools, do yoga on the garden pavilion or have an expert Espa massage. The beach is golden and softly shelving with cliffs on either side to shelter it from the wind – take the invigorating walk down the many steps to it, glide down by funicular or wait for the mini-train at cute resort bus stops. It is quite a hike around this sloping resort – a struggle for some and inbuilt fitness challenge for others – but free car and golf buggy shuttles are only ever a minute away. Outdoor gym machines mean you can work out with a sea view in the fresh air – delightful.

If you’re staying in the elite “Villa” rooms rather than the “Citadel” main building, you get access to your own swimming pool shared with a handful of other guests – since these rooms are separated into family and adults only room groups, you can choose between happy chaos and tranquil silence with only the turn of a page to bother you. Villa guests also get free cava, beer or wine by the pool, as well as complimentary sunscreen.

Nuts and bolts

Room count: 459

Freebies: Free shuttles around the resort; breakfast in La Veranda or El Mirador; welcome cocktail or soft drinks.

Wifi: Free.

Extra charges: N/A

Disability access: It has accessible rooms, though only two.

Pet policy: Pets are welcome and even enjoy their own “pet garden”.

Bottom line

Best thing: The design and sheer space.

Worst thing: Having to plan a substantial walk or book a buggy for trips across the grounds slightly kills the spontaneity.

Perfect for: Parents who want some bling with their bucket’n’spade break; golf fans; digital nomads (this wifi goes everywhere – even the beach).

Not right for: Bargain hunters.

Instagram from: The cocktail terrace at Kabuki.

Room rate: Doubles from £280 a night, B&B.

Book here

ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/spain/abama

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

5 Floating Bars in the Caribbean for the Ultimate Tropical Cocktail

First there was the beach bar. Then there was the swim-up pool bar. And now, in the Caribbean, it's all about the floating bar. From Jamaica to the Turks and Caicos Islands, drinkers are swapping the sand for pleasure boats, pontoons, and platforms — far enough offshore to feel like a getaway, near enough to make swimming back an easy (albeit unlikely) option. Read on for some of our favorite island oases.
Travel + Leisure

This Cabo Resort Has a Beachfront Champagne Bar With Swings and Guacamole Happy Hour — and It Was Just Named One of the Best Hotels in the World

When I heard Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal had unveiled a bar concept dedicated to rare tequilas and mezcals called Agave Study, I pictured a tucked-away, speakeasy-style den. But based on the sheer spectacle of this resort — with 119 ocean-facing suites on 24 acres skirting the Pacific Ocean — I should have known the brand-new Agave Study would be nothing short of breathtaking.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

First Look: This Mexico Resort Just Opened Its First Overwater Villas—and They Have Rooftop Pools

Click here to read the full article. Banyan Tree Mayakoba is back better and bigger than ever following a multimillion-dollar expansion—and it’s got some epic new suites to prove it. The five-star eco-resort, which is located south of Cancun in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has just unveiled seven spectacular new overwater villas that mark the last stage of the major renovation. Led by renowned Mexican architect Sordo Madaleno, the $50 million makeover also resulted in an additional 34 beachfront suites and a posh new beach club. As their moniker implies, the new Lagoon and Sunset Pool Villas—the first overwater accommodations in the resort’s...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Ritz Carlton#Hotels#Luxury Hotel#Soft Drinks#Guia De Isora#The Ritz Carlton#Moroccan#North African
cruisehive.com

Six Months of Sailings Canceled for Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean International has reached out to guests with the surprising announcement that many sailings for Mariner of the Seas from May 2023 through October 2023 have been canceled. This is due to itinerary adjustments that have shifted the dates the ship will be setting sail, though the vessel will still be offering cruises during that time.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Dubai
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Has an Interesting New Celebrity Partner

Celebrity cruises are nothing new, and neither is Celebrity Cruises. If you’re confused, that’s completely understandable. We’ll clear it up. A celebrity cruise is any cruise ship that is oriented around a well-known figure or musical artist. It’s a chance for their fans to gather as community, mingle, meet new friends, maybe meet one of their favorite personalities or comedians, and maybe watch some musical performances.
ECONOMY
cruisehive.com

Brilliant Lady Revealed as Name of Fourth Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages reveals the name of its fourth cruise ship as Brilliant Lady, which is scheduled to join the fleet in 2023. The vessel is under construction in Italy by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. Brillant Lady Will be the Fourth Virgin Cruise Ship. Richard Branson’s cruise line is quickly growing, and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
travelnoire.com

The Best Restaurants In Punta Cana

If you’re no stranger to the Dominican Republic you know Punta Cana has some of the best resorts and beaches in the world. But if you’re getting ready to make that trip for the first time, here’s a list of the best restaurants to go to in Punta Cana to make sure your time in the sun is with a nice full belly.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

The Independent

629K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy