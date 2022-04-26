ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Toya Johnson Shows Off Her Stunning Engagement Photos On Instagram

By Sharde Gillam
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIjBp_0fKO0LW600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOD2M_0fKO0LW600

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Toya Johnson and her longtime boyfriend Robert “Red” Rushing are officially engaged! And the couple took to Instagram today to share their engagement photos and they are absolutely stunning!

Taking to the platform, the reality star showed off her and her future hubby’s fashionable looks, posting a series of photos of the duo dressed in their best and putting their love on full display.

For their first look, Toya donned a gorgeous cut out strapless pink down with a thigh high split. She wore her hair in a slicked back hairstyle and accessorized the look with sparkly heels and dangly earrings. Her future hubby matched her fly and wore a black and white tux with a black bow tie and looked lovingly at his fiancé as they posed for their engagement photos.

Check out the look below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Antonia “Toya” Johnson (@toyajohnson)

Toya then shared another photo from the couple’s shoot, this time posing in a pool while her future husband kissed her hand. “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — Nora Ephron #rushingdowntheaisle ,” she captioned the photo. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Antonia “Toya” Johnson (@toyajohnson)

Late 2019, the beauty announced her engagement to the world via Instagram, sharing a photo of her ring and captioning the post, “Yes! Yes! And Yes!.” She continued, “For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be. For each of these and more I SAY YES! looking forward to forever with you.”

Check out her big engagement announcement below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Antonia “Toya” Johnson (@toyajohnson)

According to Toya’s post, the couple is set to be married this October and we’re sure it’ll be quite the elegant affair! Congrats to the happy couple!

RELATED STORIES:

Toya Johnson Threw An Epic 70’s Style Player’s Ball And The Lewks Were Everything!

Reginae And Toya Wright Serve Up A Mother-Daughter Slay In Alexander Wang

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Several Throwback Pics with Her Mom & Sisters

Tracee Ellis Ross is taking a trip down memory lane, complete with meme-worthy pics and snaps of her mother, Diana Ross. On her Instagram Stories, the Black-ish actress shared a series of rare throwback photos that were originally posted by Mother Tongue Magazine. And among them was an iconic Ebony magazine cover from 1973, featuring a pic of Diana in swimwear as she holds Tracee and her sister, Rhonda. Tracee captioned the pic, "Yup that's a teeny ME!"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toya Johnson
Person
Toya Wright
Person
Nora Ephron
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyajohnson
People

Diddy's Twin Daughters D'Lila and Jessie Match in Feathered Dresses Alongside Big Sister Chance

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters D'Lila and Jessie take twinning quite literally!. The twin sisters, 15, chose fun, matching mini dresses for the Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, complete with short, feathered sleeves and a pink-and-blue herringbone print. They even matched their accessories and glam, choosing classic black clutches and strappy sandals, white manicures, and long braids to finish their looks.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears Crop Top & Skirt To Show Off Baby Bump At Dinner With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna’s baby bump is the moment. The mom-to-be showed off her bare baby bump in a matching crop top and skirt while out on a dinner date with A$AP Rocky on April 6. Rihanna keeps finding new and fashionable ways to show her baby bump throughout her pregnancy. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer stepped out in a matching navy blue crop top and a long skirt that bared her growing baby bump. Rihanna’s latest maternity look combines both style and comfort.
CELEBRITIES
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy