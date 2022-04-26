ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashanti Gives Us Fashion Envy In A Full Balmain Look

By Sharde Gillam
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Ashanti took to Instagram to give us fashion goals in a full black and white Balmain look that we absolutely love!

Taking to the social media platform, the songstress posed and showed off her black and white Balmain look that definitely gave us fashion envy. The sexy ensemble featured a $2,975 cardigan and matching skirt, retailing for $1,250. She paired the look with long, white stiletto nails, black strappy heels, and oversized silver earrings that were in the shape of squares, and wore her waist-length hair long and slightly curled with a side part.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off the high fashion look, posting a series of photos where she displayed the ensemble from every angle. “It’s ok to still have a good heart ,” she captioned the first series of photos. Check it out below.

She then shared a full length photo of the ensemble, where she served face and showed off the entire look to perfection. Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this look on the singer as many of Ashanti’s seven million Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ OH SHE FIONE FIONE ,” wrote one of the beauty’s followers while another commented and said, “If “Yes Lawd” was a person ,” and another simply called the look “stunning.”

What do you think of Ashanti’s look? Would you splurge?

