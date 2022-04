(Anita) CAM’s Mallory Behnken is among the field of 24 in the discus at the Drake Relays. Behnken will throw at 9:00 a.m. Friday. “It’s pretty exciting. After I threw that 124 down in Afton I was pretty excited and I’m looking forward to it now. Behnken is one of just six Drake qualifiers in the discus to come from a Class 1A school. “Going up against those girls that can just launch it is kind of exciting for me.” Her goal is to reach 130 feet. Behnken’s season best is 124-09.

AFTON, IA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO