GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Grand Rapids/Greenway goalie Kenzie Cole signed her National Letter of Intent Monday to join the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team. Cole says she was in contact with a few schools, but she only toured one of them: CSS. And a lot of that had to do with wanting to check out her future head coach, Julianne Vasichek, in action during a game.

GRAND RAPIDS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO