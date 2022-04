Drinking enough water per day to meet the for adults is much harder than simply sipping on a glass or two. Chances are, you fall into the category that most of us do (aka at least slightly parched) and know that you should be drinking more. Setting reminders on our phones or keeping nothing but H2O in the fridge is a start, but if you're not particularly keen on the taste of water or find it enticing enough to want to drink, that goal feels even more unattainable. Luckily, over 5,100 Amazon shoppers found a ″fabulous″ way to not only drink more water, but enjoy it, too.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO