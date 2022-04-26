Walker Buehler throws first career shutout in Dodgers' win over Diamondbacks

Even as the 2022 MLB regular season is just mere weeks old, Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger has already emerged as a stern contender for the league’s Comeback Player of the Year honor. Bellinger was a standout performer in the Dodgers’ series finale against the San Diego...
Cody Bellinger has had a couple of down seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers since winning the MVP award back in 2019. But he’s showing some serious signs of life this season. Bellinger looked like his 2019 self on Sunday against the San Diego Padres as the Dodgers outfielder...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
The series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres drew an announced attendance of 44,930, which was the largest crowd of the weekend at Petco Park. That mark also helped the Padres set a franchise record. The 133,856 total attendance represented the highest in Petco Park history...
In an age of advanced statistics, scoreboards at stadiums are forever presenting new information. That is certainly the case at Petco Park, where the Padres often display some wild numbers out on their right-field scoreboard. That includes fWAR as well as batting average on balls in play. So when the Dodgers were in town this weekend, that was something new to see.
Oft-criticized umpire Angel Hernandez was having a bad night calling balls and strikes on Sunday night, and after getting rung up on another bad call, Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber went on an epic rant and was, of course, ejected.
Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kelly is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Herrera versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. In 41 plate appearances this season, Kelly has a .103 batting average with a .275...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger homered twice and drove in four runs, leading Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers over the San Diego Padres 10-2 Sunday. Freddie Freeman added a two-run homer as the Dodgers beat San Diego for the 11th time in 12 games. Bellinger, who...
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has developed a reputation for being reluctant to allow pitchers to pursue complete games, most notably with removing Ross Stripling, Rich Hill and Clayton Kershaw from respective bids at history. Walker Buehler, however, was given rope against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. Each...
The San Francisco Giants notched a 4-2 comeback win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night (box score), weathering a terrific start from the National League's reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes. (The Giants, for their part, opposed Burnes and the Brewers with a bullpen game that saw eight relievers throw at least an inning apiece.)
Will Smith went 2-for-4 with a home run in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 4-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the series opener at Chase Field. It was Smith’s 50th career home run, which tied him with Mike Piazza as the fastest catchers in National League history to reach that mark. Both Smith and Piazza hit their 50th homer in their 233rd game.
Clayton Kershaw didn’t make franchise history but the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres, 10-2, to take two of three in the series at Petco Park. Kershaw entered the day needing seven strikeouts to pass Don Sutton for most in Dodgers history. His slider didn’t have its usual consistency and Kershaw largely pitched to contact over his five innings of work.
After taking the opener of three-game series at Chase Field, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to extend their winning streak to 10 games over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Doing so will clinch another series for L.A. and winning road trip. Tony Gonsolin gets the start for his fourth outing of the...
