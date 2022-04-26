ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Walker Buehler throws first career shutout in Dodgers' win over Diamondbacks

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 1 day ago

Pitcher Walker Buehler threw a complete game...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Phoenix, AZ
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Fans Help Padres Set Petco Park Attendance Record

The series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres drew an announced attendance of 44,930, which was the largest crowd of the weekend at Petco Park. That mark also helped the Padres set a franchise record. The 133,856 total attendance represented the highest in Petco Park history...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Max Muncy Wants to See a Change With Scoreboards

In an age of advanced statistics, scoreboards at stadiums are forever presenting new information. That is certainly the case at Petco Park, where the Padres often display some wild numbers out on their right-field scoreboard. That includes fWAR as well as batting average on balls in play. So when the Dodgers were in town this weekend, that was something new to see.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Carson Kelly sitting on Tuesday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kelly is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Herrera versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. In 41 plate appearances this season, Kelly has a .103 batting average with a .275...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Complete Game#Pitcher Walker Buehler#The Arizona Diamondbacks
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Told Dave Roberts He Was Finishing Complete Game

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has developed a reputation for being reluctant to allow pitchers to pursue complete games, most notably with removing Ross Stripling, Rich Hill and Clayton Kershaw from respective bids at history. Walker Buehler, however, was given rope against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night. Each...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants notch comeback win vs. Brewers behind Luis González's first MLB home run

The San Francisco Giants notched a 4-2 comeback win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night (box score), weathering a terrific start from the National League's reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes. (The Giants, for their part, opposed Burnes and the Brewers with a bullpen game that saw eight relievers throw at least an inning apiece.)
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Will Smith Tied Mike Piazza’s National League Record For Fastest Catcher To 50 Home Runs

Will Smith went 2-for-4 with a home run in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 4-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the series opener at Chase Field. It was Smith’s 50th career home run, which tied him with Mike Piazza as the fastest catchers in National League history to reach that mark. Both Smith and Piazza hit their 50th homer in their 233rd game.
PHOENIX, AZ
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Get Series Win Over Padres Behind Home Runs From Freddie Freeman & Cody Bellinger

Clayton Kershaw didn’t make franchise history but the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres, 10-2, to take two of three in the series at Petco Park. Kershaw entered the day needing seven strikeouts to pass Don Sutton for most in Dodgers history. His slider didn’t have its usual consistency and Kershaw largely pitched to contact over his five innings of work.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy