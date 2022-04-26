Walker Buehler throws first career shutout in Dodgers' win over Diamondbacks

In an age of advanced statistics, scoreboards at stadiums are forever presenting new information. That is certainly the case at Petco Park, where the Padres often display some wild numbers out on their right-field scoreboard. That includes fWAR as well as batting average on balls in play. So when the Dodgers were in town this weekend, that was something new to see.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO