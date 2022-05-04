ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldi’s sell-out £40 pizza oven is back in time for BBQ season

By Sarah Young
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

With sunnier weather, longer evenings and another bank holiday on the way, there is a lot to be excited about in the coming weeks.

And in preparation for summer, many of us have been giving our gardens a makeover with everything from comfortable furniture to cosy lighting , so we can entertain guests in style once again.

Aside from beer and good company, no get-together is complete without a hearty feast and Aldi’s latest Specialbuys relaunch is just what you need to embrace the alfresco dining experience with friends and family this summer.

There's nothing quite like a slice of freshly cooked pizza , but making your own at home is a notoriously tricky endeavour – it’s almost impossible to compete with the highly-skilled dough slingers and authentic wood-fired stoves you find at restaurants. Unless, of course, you have your very own pizza oven.

It’s a thriving market with plenty of outdoor ovens up for grabs, but the majority of these gadgets are costly, setting you back upwards of £1,000. Thankfully, Aldi is making it just that little bit easier (and more affordable) to bring the taste of Italy to your back garden with the relaunch of its sell-out Gardeline BBQ pizza oven.

Costing £39.99,the appliance came back online on Thursday 28 April and is available now – so to make sure you don’t miss snapping one up, here’s everything you need to know.

Gardenline BBQ pizza oven: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

Aldi's latest relaunch is an affordable piece of kit that’s well worth adding to your garden party arsenal for all those shindigs that are yet to come.

Designed to work with both gas and charcoal barbecues, the oven attaches to your appliance and uses the heat to warm up your homemade pizza. With two carry handles, this portable gadget can cook pizzas of up to 12 inches in just 10 minutes thanks to its ceramic stone base that promises to give your creations a delicious crispy crust.

It also has an easy-to-clean stainless steel interior, meaning there's less fuss, and it comes with a three-year guarantee.

A sure-fire way to keep everyone happy, the hardest decision you’ll have to make after purchasing this gadget is which toppings to serve.

If you happen to miss out on Aldi’s bargain deal, or you’re willing to splurge on a more expensive version, we recommend the Ooni koda 12 (£299, Ooni.com ), which was named best buy in our round-up of the best outdoor pizza ovens .

Our reviewer praised the gadget for its ability to heat up in just 20 minutes and for turning out a “12in pizza with the perfect blend of oozing cheese and crispy toppings” in just 90 seconds.

“Turning and accessing pizzas also isn’t a problem with the wide-mouthed design meaning that, with the aid of a turning peel, you can move the base around without having to take it out of the oven,” they said.

“As well as being compatible with traditional large propane tanks, for when you’re using the oven at home, the very lightweight (9.5kg) koda 12 will also run on 1lb tanks, making it one of the most portable pizza ovens on the market when you combine it with the £39.99 Ooni carry-case (£39.99, Ooni.com ),” they added.

