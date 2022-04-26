ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Wolf Announces $10 Million Investments to Improve 10 Airports through Aviation Transportation Assistance Program

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced $10 million in state investments to support 12 projects at 10 airports through the Aviation Transportation Assistance Program. “Aviation plays a vital role in keeping our state’s economy moving,” Gov. Wolf said. “These investments will help Pennsylvania’s airports operate safely, expand to meet current...

